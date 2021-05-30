Au Bon Climat winemaker Jim Clendenen was a legend in Santa Barbara County, and deservedly so.
He proved that our local vineyards in Santa Maria Valley and other regions could produce outstanding grapes with which he produced wines that resulted in world-class results. But he never stopped there, he was a diehard advocate in promoting his wines, and those of his peers on the Central Coast.
Sadly, at the too-young age of 68, he passed away on March 15, 2021 and those of us in the wine and food industry around the world are heartbroken.
Chef/restaurateur Frank Ostini at Hitching Post 2 in Buellton described Clendenen brilliantly: “Jim was a dear friend whose influence on us and Santa Barbara wine can never be overstated. Jim presented us to the world, while he brought the world to us, and he explained it to everyone along the way.”
It’s unimaginable how deeply his loss was felt by his longtime friend over four decades, Bob Lindquist, another Santa Barbara County pioneer. They first met in January 1979 while working at Zaca Mesa. The soon-to-be partners were both born in January 1953. Clendenen was the assistant winemaker to another pioneer, Ken Brown, and Lindquist was hired by Zaca Mesa’s owner/founder Marshall Ream as tour guide.
But with few wine aficionado visitors in the early days, Lindquist spent his free time being mentored in winemaking by Clendenen. By 1982, Clendenen decided to create his own winery in Santa Maria Valley. With the Miller family’s partnership he built the winery within Bien Nacido Vineyard. Lindquist joined him there in 1989 where they remained ever since.
In a poignant response over Clendenen’s loss, Lindquist wrote a beautiful tribute to his longtime business partner on May 20:
“Jim’s passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts and lives. He was a force of one, one of a kind, a singular personality, and one of the world’s greatest winemakers. We will miss him every day.”
While Burgundian varieties such as chardonnay and pinot noir were Clendenen’s passion, Rhone varieties like syrah and viognier were favored by Lindquist, which was perfect for their unique partnership.
Lindquist wasn’t alone in expressing his love and respect for Clendenen.
Hawaiian chef Roy Yamaguchi, who noted he first met him “around 1982,” said, “Jim was a trailblazer. His free spirit and passion for his craft truly set him apart in the wine world. His friendship, support, and generosity over the years has meant more to me than words can ever say. There will never be another like him. Keep rocking in Heaven, Jim. I will miss you.”
The poignant sign-off from his daughter Isabelle Clendenen says it all: “My father was a very generous, bright, and candid man. Beyond wine, his contributions to the culinary world were tremendous. He was an icon to many, but most importantly, he was a very caring father. His loss effects so many, but his impact will never be lost to any of us. It means a lot to me that he was celebrated and loved by so many.”
I didn’t know Jim personally, but I respected everything he stood for and loved his outstanding wines. What a wonderful life he led, doing everything he dreamed of, and earning respect for his passion around the world. RIP, Jim.
Roll Out the Barrels
At long last, we are regaining our freedom, without masks or fears of transmitted disease, as America was meant to be. With California’s breakdown of restrictions as of June 15, our wine gatherings with a restricted number of guests will begin again. Gov. Newsom says no mask restrictions, except during large wine events which are still restricted, where international visitors might attend.
Happily, this means the San Luis Obispo County Roll Out the Barrels celebration will go on, while meeting the state's safety standards. Instead of taking place all at once at the Avila Beach Golf Course, individual wineries have planned special experiences for the four day weekend with live music, vertical tastings, barrel tasting, and library tasting.
Some will offer oyster schucking, brunch, sunset tastings, and more options. No need for passports of the past, your entry fee for a reservation is handled by the individual wineries. The events begin on Thursday, June 24 through Monday, June 28.
You can find a list of the winery events to plan your favorite by checking the winery links at www.Slocoastwine.com, and do visit often as new additions may be added ahead of time. And for you wine collectors, there is an online wine auction. You will find everything from library wine classics to unforgettable wine packages, and you can view what’s available in advance through the vintners’ association webpage.
The online auction begins live at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and closes at noon on Monday, June 28. The funds go to all things that benefit the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collection, and are tax-deductible. The site also helps out-of-towners find decent lodging around the county. I, like my wine-loving readers, am relieved to have our fabulous wine tasting events back. Bon appetit!