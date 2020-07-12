Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Our sleeping giant awakens

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Our sleeping giant awakens

Stretching out like a wild cat awakening from a long spring nap, our tremendous wine industry in Santa Barbara County is reopening up from Santa Maria Valley to Santa Ynez, the Sta. Rita Hills, and Lompoc. Admittedly, they will have to adhere to the strict guidelines of social distancing, including only serving us wine tasting while seated at tables outdoors for a while.

We cannot stand at the tasting bar, or walk around without a face mask yet. You can only remove the mask while seated at your reserved table. For some tasting rooms, like Fess Parker alongside Foxen Cyn. Road with their gorgeous garden patio, there will be plentiful seating. Most tasting rooms, however, like Tercero in Los Olivos will have very limited space outside in which to serve you. In the case of small tasting rooms, I advise you to always make an advance appointment. With all tasting rooms, you may be able to call ahead the same day, to reserve a table.

In my effort to support our great local wine industry, I will report from the press releases I have received about their re-openings, including some longtime favorites that remained shutdown much longer. The news of their reopening is quite a relief, and I hope you will continue to support them as they need our business now more than ever. By the way, in some areas the restrictions are stricter than others but please be supportive, remember that they must follow the law. I’m just grateful this is supposed to be “the new temporary normal,” as I hope we soon get back to more relaxed conditions.

For about two weeks, Santa Barbara County wine tasting rooms were able to seat guests inside and outside keeping every party safe distances apart. Then on July 2nd I received several notices from wineries about only being able to serve tastings outdoors, but at least they were no longer forced to serve meals, too. Local favorites like Fess Parker Winery are open for outdoor seating, but advance reservations are required. I still recommend you call ahead if you’re in the area, when you might be able to fill in a canceled or available space. That has worked well for me.

At Fess Parker, you must taste outside, and you must wear a mask when entering, leaving, or visiting the restrooms. They do offer pre-packed lunches (including vegetarian), and wine club members receive complimentary tastings but may only bring along three guests. They can only accommodate groups to ten or fewer. Guests must sit with their reserved members, and outside foods and picnicking are not permitted. They do limit the time to 90 minutes you’re at a table. Make your reservations at fessparker .com.

All of the rules except the latter time limit are common at all Santa Barbara County tasting rooms, even smaller operations like Tercero. Owner/winemaker Larry Schaffer admits, must of the tasting rooms in Los Olivos are doing all they can to create an safe environment for their guests: “Even though I’m limited to keeping tables at five or less people, because I can spend more time with all of my guests, I have more sales with fewer tasters.” His normal hours in Los Olivos are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday though Monday, but he’s a one-man-show who’s there nearly every day, so you can call if you’re in the area and he will try to provide an appointment for you. Get details at tercerowines .com.

Like me, you probably wonder if we will see any wine festivals in this year. Well, I just learned the very popular Avocado and Margarita Street Fest in Morro Bay which doesn’t happen until September, will not be a public event this year. Yet there is some good news, according to the event organizers: “You can still get your avo, you can still get your marg—we’re moving guac-tail hour to your house!”

They can actually make some treats available in your home, which you can order before then and they will ship a special box to you in early September. The number of boxes is limited so don’t wait long to order your box. You can save shipping fees by arranging to pick it up yourself at the Avocado Shack in Morro Bay. The avo-marg box provides enough to serve 10 people and contains: “Yes Cocktail Co. Mixer (to which you’ll add your favorite tequila or it’s not a real margarita), Morro Bay limes, three ripe avocados (half of one for use in the cocktail mixer and the rest for an avocado farmer approved guacamole recipe that’s included (like any Central Coast rez needs that for our favorite dip), one entry into the “year supply of avocados giveaway” on Sept.12th, the “perfect avocado tool,” an official Avocado-Margarita trucker hat titled ‘Haas Queen,” a mixology video by Yes Cocktail Co. and virtual tour of avocado farms. The price is $44 (not including shipping) for a box that serves 10. For full info and ordering visit: Avomargfest .com.

As for the rest of the fall events, I fear they will all be postponed until next year. They may all become virtual, but I hope not.

Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty @ gmail .com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Ex-wife balks at inviting other woman to son's graduation

DEAR ABBY: My husband of nearly 22 years and I divorced last year after he told me he didn't want to be married anymore and didn't know if he ever loved me. Since our split, he has bought a home with another woman -- the same woman I suspected him of having an affair with, and the same woman he encouraged me to befriend during our marriage. 

Dear Abby: New feelings for longtime friend are not reciprocated
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: New feelings for longtime friend are not reciprocated

DEAR ABBY: My longtime friend "Bonnie" and I have been reconnecting during COVID, mostly via text and video chatting. She's recently moved back to my area (she's in the military), so we spent a weekend together helping her move in. It was exhausting and stressful, and her drinking concerned me. I know drinking is prevalent in the military, and as a relatively high-ranking officer, she's under a lot of pressure all the time.

Dear Abby:Cross-country relationship is kept a secret from mom
Dear Abby

Dear Abby:Cross-country relationship is kept a secret from mom

DEAR ABBY: I'm in high school. My boyfriend lives across the country in a different state. He is a teenager, too. I have asked people for advice about this before and mostly gotten the same answer. They say, "Wait 'til you're older," or, "Your mom is just looking out for you." I don't believe it. -- STRUGGLING IN PENNSYLVANIA

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Beachgoer ponders display of his naked angel tattoo

DEAR ABBY: I'm in my early 30s. I live and work in a beach town and visit the ocean often on my time off. I have a large tattoo on my side, and while it's tasteful and well done, it depicts nudity (an angel). It's always covered by a shirt and never exposed at work.-- TATTED IN FLORIDA

Dear Abby: Loss of beloved grandmother leaves void in family's hearts
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Loss of beloved grandmother leaves void in family's hearts

DEAR ABBY: I recently lost my mom. It was very sudden. We were extremely close, and she was the most wonderful grandmother to my children. My mother-in-law and my husband have a strained relationship that I have struggled to navigate for years. I have always reached out to her and made sure she sees the grandchildren.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News