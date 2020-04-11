Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Saving our artisan winemakers and chefs

That’s why so many small wine brands are providing curbside service. In those cases you “must order ahead online, or call the tasting room, pay in advance, and set up a date and time to drive up curbside to receive your order.” You don’t even have to step out of your car, keeping in line with current public safety measures. Better still, the wineries are providing really great discounts, if you buy more than one bottle.

The amount differs at each of them, but these deals are well worth checking out. Many are now offering their wines with the shipping at $1 or included, but still at the normal price per wine bottle, a good savings right there, and some have clever special packages combining packs of several of their wines at good value pricing. I’ve read much on social media about these offerings and will share some favorites here.

In Avila Beach, Sinor-LaVallee tasting room is offering shipping included if you order six or more bottles of wine, but only within California. Vintner/winemaker Mike Sinor explained: “It’s all about the grab and go. We can’t let people drink here, but we’ve got to react not give up. Social media helps us keep people informed. And locals can order same day pick-up if they call ahead early enough.”