Many people ask me why their loved one has stopped walking. Caring for someone with a cognitive impairment is a challenge. When they won't — or can’t — walk, the challenge is all that much greater.

Before we address this issue, let’s be clear

That said, it’s important to understand that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia affect the brain, and the brain has an incredibly complex interaction with the body. We know this, of course, but we can’t see it.

Most of us focus on cognitive issues and memory, as well as behaviors that can result. It’s easy to forget that the brain also controls our mobility. Just as memory is affected, so too can all aspects of walking be affected, including balance, gait and muscle control.

Dementia care practitioners and researchers continue to explore the physical effects of Alzheimer’s disease (indeed, all dementias). They tend to focus on two specific areas: gait and executive function. Our hope is to understand physical aspects of the disease so we can offer better treatment and care as the disease progresses.

Gait is effectively the way we walk, our stride and motion, so to speak. As cognitive functions decline, so can gait, leading to shuffling, slow walking or feet dragging. This seems particularly true of those with Parkinson’s disease, but it can affect anyone experiencing decline from dementia.

If our loved one suffers a stroke, they may experience a sudden and dramatic change in gait or even the ability to walk unassisted. If this happens, immediately reach out to medical professionals such as your family physician or the emergency room, depending on the severity of the situation.

Most changes happen more subtly over time, however. In early stages of dementia, gait seems largely unaffected, and many people continue to lead active lives. Research shows, though, that even those in early stages of dementia experience changes in their gait.

Caregivers tend to dismiss subtle changes as routine or temporary. Such changes are easy to ignore until there’s a change in daily routine, such as getting into a car, or someone visits after an extended absence and they immediately notice the changes. We then realize the changes were gradual but have amassed into a situation we need to address.

Changes in executive function are related but distinct from changes in gait. Executive function is effectively what we do to make daily decisions, planning activities and thinking through alternatives. Most of us do this quickly and without much thought. We can walk while we whistle, for example, or think how to solve a challenge and immediately carry it out.

A decline in executive function is a symptom of most dementias, including Alzheimer's disease.

Changes in executive function are manifest in the kind of decision-making we all take for granted. Driving is one of the clearest examples, where we must almost unconsciously make decisions that can affect our safety and the safety of others on the road. It’s one of the main reasons someone with dementia should not continue to drive.

Getting back to the original question of why our loved ones stop walking, gait and executive function are often at the root. We’ve missed the subtle changes over time, but we are now aware. What can we do?

Let’s start with what I hope is the most obvious. If you see a sudden change in gait or ability to walk that isn’t directly connected to a cause, contact your doctor. If there’s no prior history of dementia, you might want to explore a more detailed cognitive assessment by a neuropsychologist. Early awareness can be a great help.

Pay attention to the small bumps into tables, difficulty standing, or using furniture or walls for stability. These might be early signs of gait or even dementia if it hasn’t been diagnosed. Some people keep personal logs of events that can help medical professionals who may later evaluate your loved one.

One final note is to also pay attention to correlations with new or different medications or changes in dosage. These can also affect balance, gait and memory.

When someone stops walking, it places a burden on caregivers. It rarely happens suddenly, however, unless brought on by a stroke or trauma. We should never ignore the signs when we see them. When in doubt, seek help.

