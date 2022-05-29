As I reflect on the disturbing loss of life in Uvalde, Texas this week I am at a loss of words. I know we cannot find a quick solution to what happened. By the grace of God, I do know we can look to God’s word to find solace and strength to endure this tragedy and to continue seeking to live in a way that is pleasing to the Lord.
Jesus’ life and death are a sounding board for our cries of anguish and loss. He was intimately aware of the injustices of life. He lost friends and family during his time on the earth, and he himself experienced great suffering. Yet he was able to have the right perspective and continue serving God despite the reality of evil all around him.
While meditating on Christ’s life, I thought of two examples of how he interacted with death and tragedy, and I thought it would be helpful to give a short explanation of them in this article. The first is from the death of Lazarus, and the second is from a tragedy that took place during Jesus’ ministry.
Jesus understood how to respond to the reality of death. When his friend Lazarus died, Jesus was able to feel the weight of the loss. John 11 describes how when Jesus saw Lazarus’ sister Mary weeping, he “was deeply moved in his spirit and greatly troubled.” He asked where Lazarus was buried and then in one of the most famous verses in the Bible it says, “Jesus wept.” (John 11:35)
Those tears are a profound example of the humanity of Jesus Christ. He had a deep, visceral experience of being overcome by the grief of losing a friend. Even though he was fully God, he still felt the injustice of a life being cut short. The tears he shed came from a deep emotion that was natural and cathartic. Lazarus was gone. And for a time it was important for Jesus to dwell on the loss, weeping with those who weep and mourning with those who mourn.
Later, Jesus went to the tomb and performed one of the greatest miracles ever recorded. He called for Lazarus to come out of the tomb and then it happened. Lazarus rose from the grave and was reunited with his friends and family. This miracle makes Jesus’ tears even more remarkable. He knew he could raise Lazarus from the dead, and he still wept! Clearly, there is a time for mourning and loss. As humans living in this fallen world, we need to reflect on the loss of life and make sure we take time to mourn.
The other example is recorded in Luke 13, when Jesus responded to two tragic situations which had political ramifications. Instead of taking sides on a political issue, Jesus cut straight to the heart of the spiritual issue. He said, “Do you think they were worse offenders than all the others who lived in Jerusalem? No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish.”
This is an important example to consider during tragedy and loss because it reminds us how to have God’s perspective. Our tendency is to focus on the physical reality, while God constantly calls us to consider what is spiritual and supernatural. In Luke 13, Jesus dramatically called the people to consider their own spiritual welfare. Had they repented of their sin? If not, they would be not better off spiritually than the people who died.
This perspective is incredibly sobering, but it is important to consider during tragedies of any kind. What was the spiritual status of those who died? Had they repented of their sin and trusted in the saving work of Jesus Christ dying on the cross and rising from the dead for their sin? Had someone explained Romans 9:1-10 to them, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.”
Have we taken the time to consider our own salvation? Have we realized that God is perfectly holy and just and can only allow those who are holy to dwell in his presence? Have we recognized that the only way for someone to be made holy is if they trust in the work of Jesus Christ on the cross? These are sobering questions, but they are necessary to ask during difficult times because they help us see the spiritual reality of death and they encourage us to trust in Christ in order to have spiritual life.
Jesus was willing to shed tears for the physical loss of life. We should never forget that he was also willing to shed his own blood to pay for the spiritual life of the lost. May this reality help us have the right perspective during times of trial and tragedy.