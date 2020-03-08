Lynda Gantt: Where do emotions come from?

Experiencing moods is not the same as experiencing emotions. Moods can last for long periods of time while emotions are usually short in duration. There are several concepts as to how the brain responds emotionally. Some scientists believe that emotions begin in the more primitive part of the brain while others believe it is the prefrontal cortex that is believed to perform more complicated emotional tasks. Because the human cerebral cortex is larger than those of other animals, it is theorized that we are able to socialize and think more abstractly.

Oxytocin is the hormone released at birth and helps infants bond with their parents. Some scientists believe that 30 to 60 percent of our emotional development is inherited. Our emotional development begins the day we are born and it is mainly attributed to the attachments we develop with our parents. Attachment refers to the particular way in which we relate to other people. Our style of attachment is formed during our first two years of life. When it is established, it plays out every day in how we relate to our intimate relationships and how we later parent our children.