There might never be a better time in history for a cross species, nonviolent message to be delivered by horses than through this year's program, The Movement: ‘Transitions, Transformations & Trailblazers.’

Over the course of three days — June 18, 19 and 20 — participants will observe and experience the transformation of two groups of horses on the grounds of Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang. From the breathtaking gentling of feral horses to the fascinating retraining of off-the-track thoroughbreds and other horses, participants will witness the horses transition to new vocations.

The Movement, an annual event launched in 2018, will once again be led by Monty Roberts, local author, equestrian clinician and horse trainer.

This year, Roberts aims to create a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring renowned speakers and live horse demonstrations that illustrate the unprecedented difference horses can make in our lives.

“The world needs to know the value of horses where the human mind is concerned,” Roberts said.

Presenters this year include Roberts, Ashley Avis, director and screenwriter of Disney’s "Black Beauty" (2020); Marty Irby, executive director, Animal Wellness Action; and Jamie Jennings, equestrian and "Horses in the Morning" podcaster.

The Movement agenda June 18: 9 a.m. — Check in, participants receive passes and VIP bags 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Day 1 Programming (includes Equus concept, demos in the Round pen and Gentling pen, Mustang storytelling) June 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Day 2 Programming (includes Horses as Healers concept and storytelling, demos in the Round pen and Gentling pen) 4 - 6 p.m. — Enjoy cheese and wine and storytelling June 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Day 3 Programming (includes breathing as a training concept, demos across Flag Is Up property, ridden storytelling) 4 p.m. to conclusion of program

Our mission is to spread the exciting discoveries that positive and nonviolent horsemanship have been developing.

Horses have been validating what is increasingly obvious, that gentle and fair handling of horses is causing better partnerships and better performance between horse and horsepersons. That is worth sharing and celebrating.

According to event consultant Nelly Kennedy, horses are the unsung heroes of of our lives.

"They have unprecedented healing power and they help us learn, lead and live better," she said.

To buy tickets for the event or for more information, go to www.TheMovement2021.com. Lunch is included during all three program days.

Further questions may be directed to admin@montyroberts.com or 805-688-6288.