You need the patience of Job and curiosity of a cat to tackle the two recipes I tried last week.

Both call for pumpkin, both are complicated and time-consuming. Both, however, passed the test with flying colors and are definitely worth the effort and time.

First, you need a pumpkin or two.

I got mine from Steve Jacobsen of Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch on Alamo Pintado. A long-time Valley favorite, the patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of October.

The patch features a 10-acre adult corn maze in addition to their kids’ maze, a scaled-down trip though the stalks geared to thrill the younger set. By the way, this trip never gets old since they design a new path each year. Get ready to get lost!

Nighttime is the best; occasional surprises, dead ends and twist backs — this is a challenging experience for all of us grown-up kids.

The patch offers photo ops galore among the oversized pumpkins, multicolored gourds and many colorful pumpkin varieties.

It's easy to spend a few hours picking out just the right pumpkin, and don't forget the corn stalks and hay bales for Halloween décor.

Now, on to these challenging recipes. Steve pointed me to what he called the sweetest, a delightful gray blue pumpkin with areas of dark green, appropriately named “blue delight.” Inside, it’s a beautiful, dark orange pumpkin color (what else?) with an aroma, to me at least, of cucumbers.

I came home with my treasure and set to work. As I keep saying, these are not simple, quick recipes, but the results are top-notch.

DULCE DE CALABAZAS (pumpkin candy)

2 pounds whole pumpkin (4 cups, when chopped)

water

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg

granulated sugar

Cut pumpkin(s) in half, remove seeds and strings. Chop into cubes, approximately 1 1/2 inches by 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches. Remove skin, leaving as much flesh as possible. Place in a heavy saucepan or Dutch oven, add water to cover, bring to a rolling boil, cover and cook 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 1/2 cups water and return pumpkin to pan. Add brown sugar and spices to water, stir until smooth, pour over pumpkin, cover and return to a boil for another 15 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and set aside 8 hours or overnight. (Soaking will enable pumpkin to absorb sweetness. Plus, longer soaking will result in sweeter candy.)

After soaking, return to stove and bring to a boil, cook for 5 to 8 minutes. Cool slightly and remove from syrup with slotted spoon and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Set aside in a cool, dry place (a cold oven is ideal) and dry for 10 to 12 hours. To finish, roll in granulated sugar. Will keep for up to 2 weeks in an airtight container.

PUMPKIN SPREAD

5 1/4 cups pumpkin

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 stick cinnamon

juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Clean pumpkin by removing skin, strings and seeds. Rinse well to remove any dirt, pesticides, insects, etc. Cut or dice into small pieces and place in large container. Add sugar and mix until pumpkin is well-coated, set aside for at least 3 hours. Can be left longer to increase sugar absorption and release more water for a tastier, creamier and consistent result.

Place mixture in large pot, add lemon juice, cinnamon stick and ground cinnamon. Stir to combine, bring to a simmer over moderate heat, stirring constantly until all liquid has evaporated.

Puree with an immersion blender or transfer to stand mixer or food processor and beat until creamy. Pour into a shallow dish or container, top with more ground cinnamon, if desired, and serve as jam. Good with bread, other fruits or cheese.

NOTE: I passed it around as a dip with gingersnaps as “chips” — delicious.

