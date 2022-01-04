Nancy Kelsey: A pioneer in our own backyard | Judith Dale

Our area played a small but critical role in California gaining its independence from Mexico. Christmas Eve this year marked the 175th anniversary of John C. Fremont camping along Alamo Pintado Creek at the intersection of today’s Alamo Pintado Road and Highway 246 in Solvang. Previously, Fremont had camped at Rancho Nipomo, the guest of William G. Dana, and at Rancho Tinaquaic, the guest of Benjamin Foxen. Foxen’s son guided Fremont and his army over San Marcos Pass to capture Santa Barbara without firing a shot.

These are well-known facts of the Mexican-American War.

However, another key person in local history who is virtually unknown lived and is buried in Santa Barbara County: Nancy Kelsey, recognized as the Betsy Ross of California. She and two other women made the Bear Revolt Flag using a piece of 3 feet by 5 feet unbleached cotton cloth, a strip of red flannel from a petticoat, and berry juice for ink which she used to print “California Republic.” Nancy lived in Sonoma at the time. The flag flew for 24 days until the U.S. Navy sailed into Monterey and raised the Stars and Stripes, claiming California.

I have lived in the Santa Ynez Valley since the early 1950s but had never heard of Nancy until recently. I found her to be a unique and interesting woman upon doing a little research.

According to California historian Robert Cleland, "Nancy Kelsey deserves an enduring place in the heroic records of the state." Her story is fascinating, and I hope you enjoy learning about her as much as I did.

Nancy's start

Nancy was born in Barren County, Kentucky, in 1823. At age 3, her family moved to Jackson County, Missouri. In October 1838, at age 15, she married Benjamin Kelsey, who was 10 years her senior, and a year later, she had a daughter, Martha Ann, and then a son who died shortly after birth. Just weeks later, in May 1841, the Kelseys joined the Bidwell-Bartleson party wagon train for the West.

At Soda Springs, in present-day Idaho, the emigrant train split. One group continued northwest to Oregon, the Kelseys, and 30 men turned southwest toward California. Nancy was the only woman. Without a map, they became lost. They had to abandon their wagons and push ahead with oxen and horses. When food ran short, they ate the oxen, then a horse. Exhausted and half-starved, they finally crossed the top of the Sierras in October near what is now known as Sonora Pass. On the westward descent into California, four pack animals fell over a bluff, carrying all the remaining supplies. For two days, the pioneers survived on acorns. Eventually, the Kelseys reached Sutter’s Fort near present-day Sacramento on Christmas Day 1841, after seven months on the trail. Nancy was the first pioneer woman to set foot in Utah and cross over Sonora Pass. All the while, she was carrying baby Martha in her arms. She was the first woman to travel to California by wagon train.

The Kelseys worked for John Sutter in 1842. Then, they embarked on many adventures, up to Oregon and back, on to Mexico and Texas, then back again to various locations in California. In 1843, the family purchased a 2,000-acre farm at Calistoga in present-day Napa Valley. In 1844, the home was attacked by Native Americans. Nancy rolled her second daughter into a blanket, hid, and they both survived.

By 1948, the Kelseys had four children, and Ben left Nancy at Sutter’s Fort to mine for gold. He returned home with $16,000 in profit — a considerable sum for that time. In 1851, Ben became sick with tuberculosis and lost their home and ranch. They moved around California, and in 1859, seeking drier weather for her husband, the family moved to Mexico, then to Texas.

In 1861, they were in west Texas with some other wanderers. Ben and the other men had left their camp to hunt wild turkeys when a band of Comanches appeared. The two older Kelsey girls ran to hide in the brush. Nancy and the other women hid with the small children in a cave at the side of a ravine, from which they heard the Indians overhead hunting them.

Late in life, Nancy described the horror that followed, “I had forgotten to hide the money which we had brought along to buy cattle for the California Market."

It was $10,000, all the money the Kelseys had in the world. The Indians pillaged the camp, took the money and started away when they found their 13-year-old daughter.

The Kelseys found their daughter in the brush the next morning. The girl had suffered 17 cuts from lances, had a fractured skull and was scalped, but remarkably survived. Unfortunately, she suffered mental illness and only lived for another five years, devastated by the experience.

Later in life

The family moved back to California, and in 1875, they settled in Lompoc. They then moved to Los Angeles, where Ben died in 1889. Nancy decided to abandon city living and return to nature as a widow. She chose Cottonwood Canyon in northern Santa Barbara County because Martha Ann, the baby she carried across the Sierras, had married a man in Cuyama. (A check of the Santa Barbara County files shows that Nancy never officially filed a homestead claim.)

Nancy was very poor. She raised chickens, sold the eggs, worked as a midwife and herbalist. In the final years of her difficult life, Nancy's contact with the outer world was through sympathetic friends in Santa Maria. Ida Blochman, educator and civic leader, and Addison Powell helped Nancy in her later years. (NOTE: It was Powell who was responsible for getting Nancy to dictate the memories of her life.)

Judith's book recommend To learn more about Nancy Kelsey, I recommend the book "An Ordinary Woman: A Dramatized Biography of Nancy Kelsey" by Cecelia Holland and published by Tom Doherty Associates in 2001.

When Nancy began to "feel poorly," Blochman set up doctors' exams in Santa Maria with William T. Lucas and H.B. Bagby. They diagnosed her as having inoperable cancer, and she returned to her farm in Cottonwood Canyon to die. She wanted to be buried in a real “store-bought” coffin, not just a box built out of wood boards. Her many friends chipped in the money to buy one, which was stored in an outbuilding until needed. Nancy died in 1896 at the age of 73. She is buried on a private ranch in Cottonwood Canyon. Relatives and friends dug her grave, and Father Yla from Ojai conducted the funeral service. The local community called her the Angel of Cuyama because of her generosity toward the infirmed.

In 1937, the Native Daughters of the Golden West erected a monument at her grave, dubbing her the Betsy Ross of California. On April 1, 1995, Oregon–California Trails Association placed a commemorative marker on her grave.

The story of Nancy Kelsey represents so many women who bravely made their way West: They made homes, raised families and provided civility in this new world that was being established. Nancy was a woman who pioneered California and the West, gave birth to 10 children, eight of which lived, went from poverty to riches, and back to poverty three times. All the while, she kept a positive attitude and a kind and generous heart. And to think she had lived right here in our own backyard. She is just one example of the unsung, heroic women in the rich history of Santa Barbara County.