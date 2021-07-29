For a sports fan like me, one of the big questions as we prepare to launch into another season of college football is what impact the new NIL rules will have on college sports.

NIL stands for name, image and likeness, and it refers to the recently instituted laws and guidelines that, for the first time, allow collegiate athletes to get paid — beyond tuition, room and board.

It’s a debate that has been brewing for decades, with one side saying that the athletes should be entitled to benefit from the huge sums of money that they help generate for universities, and the other side claiming that it will spark further inequity and corruption on campus and between schools.

I guess it finally got to a point where everyone said, "Look, it’s happening anyway, illegally, so we might as well just make it legal" (kind of like when the church said, "We’re not going to stop these pagan festivals, so let’s adopt them as holidays of our own but call them something else").

Under the old model, star athletes got paid under the table to attend the school and they got cars and their families got houses and jobs. It was all orchestrated through elaborate and deceitful schemes carried out by zealous alumni who just wanted to win, but also was paid for by the rest of the student body and their families in the form of higher tuition costs and by the fans through ever-escalating ticket prices.

Naively, I thought the new model would involve schools, conferences and the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) paying out some portion of the revenue generated by sports to the athletes, and that there would be endorsement opportunities where athletes could get paid to represent various brands of equipment and apparel — to include sales of jerseys, posters, video games, etc. Under that model, the best players from the biggest sports would likely make the most money.

Instead, what I saw happen when the new rules went into effect a few weeks ago was some veteran players who rarely play in game situations, along with incoming high school athletes who have yet to play at the collegiate level, signing huge contracts based not on any measure of athletic skill or performance but rather on the number of Twitter and TikTok followers they have.

Immediately, a red flag went up and a warning signal went off as I reflected upon the danger of choosing a paradigm that elevates and awards people not for what they accomplish or give to others but for how much attention they can draw to themselves. That I would be even slightly surprised by it shows how out of touch I am with this approach to marketing and promotion.

My disdain stems from having witnessed what I regard as a debasement of music, film and other creative arts through excessive emphasis on image over essence and form versus content, resulting in the perpetuation of mediocrity. Not that there’s less good stuff being produced, just a lot more bad stuff, which leads people to “care less” about it and regard it in an inferior light.

The next wave of NIL deals looked a lot more traditional, involving ad campaigns with local businesses such as restaurants and gyms. In those instances, the business owners appear to be less concerned with the ROI on their company’s marketing dollars than they are with having “a winning program.” Interestingly, I had less of a negative reaction to those sorts of deals than the ones involving sponsored social media posts.

That’s when I realized: It’s my problem that I seem to care less about that they make money versus how they make money.

I was protesting the idea that social media metrics would, could or should be used to evaluate merit and achievement until I realized they’re not being used for that, only to indicate “reach.”

Still, I regard it as a form of corruption and pollution that builds up over time and can have harmful effects upon our health and well-being.