Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

Feeding a loved one with dementia can be a challenging experience for family and caregivers. Dementia is a progressive condition that affects a person's memory, communication, and ability to carry out everyday activities, and part of that includes individuals potentially losing the ability to feed themselves as the disease progresses.

This can create physical, emotional, and financial demands for caregivers while also taking a toll on the dignity and self-esteem of the person with dementia.

Additionally, the process of feeding can take an hour or more, which can be both time-consuming and emotionally draining for everyone involved. However, employing strategies and favorite tips may help to make feeding a loved one with dementia more manageable and even a positive experience.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

