Octoberfest is back at last, but it’s not just for beer lovers in Santa Barbara County. Most of our great wineries and breweries are celebrating Germany’s annual holiday all month long.

In the quaint little township of Los Olivos, the fun began on Oct. 1 and lasts through Oct. 31 with the annual Halloween Scarecrow Fest. You can still get there today as reservations aren’t necessary. Many participants create at least one unique scarecrow and get to judge which is the most creative of them all. While you’re in town, do inquire about voting for your favorite scarecrow.

And why not enjoy a delicious panini at Panino for a fast meal, or a gourmet lunch at Nella in the Fess Parker Inn? They are both well worth a visit.

The October festivities continue with Los Olivos Day in the Country, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The event begins with a town parade that features tractors, 100 street vendors, wine, brews and food.

There’s also great options at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., with craft brews served in frosted glasses, outside food trucks and live music.

An important note about Los Olivos: It’s difficult to get cellphone reception in town. Thanks to the generous people at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church at the corner of Nojoqui Avenue and Alamo Pintado Road — just a long block from the downtown flagpole — free parking is available in their two parking lots. Not only that, they offer free Wi-Fi access to the public, and the use of proper restrooms (so much preferable to those ugly outhouses). There’s also a relaxing green space on site where you can enjoy grab-and-go foods from the restaurants and food trucks. I believe everyone loves a picnic.

On both Oct. 16 and 17, many great winery tasting rooms in Los Olivos will be part of the Wine Roundup. There is a fee for this, but it’s quite reasonable. The wine-tasting pass will cost you $35 per person and it gets you two tastes at nine participating wineries (18 excellent tastes). It’s best to order your passes in advance.

The wineries will be offering special deals for purchase when you visit them, which is great when you find a wine you really love! No need to rush your way through nine of your choices; your pass can be used on both Saturday and Sunday. To access the list of 14 participating wineries, visit www. Losolivosca.com and click on events. There is a wealth of information on their site about all local businesses, including tasting rooms, breweries, hotels and other interesting shopping spots.

There are a few good tasting rooms that aren’t participating in the festivities, like Dragonette and Tercero. But if you love them like I do, you’ll stop by for a tasting of their collectible wines. I never leave them without buying a bag filled with wine. There are also many excellent choices all around the Santa Ynez Valley. We are so lucky to live in the heart of Central Coast wine country.

On Oct. 16, if you visit Refugio Ranch tasting room in Los Olivos, you have several choices for a great price in wine tasting. You and your friend or partner can get a two-for-the-price-of-one wine-tasting flight, or choose to buy your favorite variety by the glass or the bottle with a discount of 10%. But do mention Day in the Country, or you won’t get the discounts.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, there’s an interesting Pinot & Paella event happening at Zaca Mesa Winery nearby on Foxen Canyon Road. You must make reservations ahead by calling 805-688-9339 or by email at wineclub@zacamesa.com. The price is $65 per person for the general public and a bit lower for wine club members. The paella will be prepared by All Purpose Flour, and live music will be provided by Agua Santa Music.

I’ve attended many events at this consumer-friendly winery over the years, and it has always provided a very good wine and food experience.

In addition, Zaca Mesa is launching a new wine label named Tread, which celebrates the diversity of Santa Barbara County for “site-driven chardonnay and pinot noir.” That means wines that express characteristics of the site and and climate where they were grown.

The Cushman family has a long, rich history in the Santa Ynez Valley. They were the first winery on the Central Coast to plant the Rhone variety syrah. Zaca Mesa’s extensive experience in wine growing and winemaking since they opened in 1973, promises an impressive introduction to Tread. I can’t wait to taste it.

Cheers!

