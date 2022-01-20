I’m guessing we’ve all, at one time or another, taken up a cause and stood up or spoken out on behalf of that cause.

I think the first time I did it I was 8 years old and I stood up for — get this — worms, of all things! A bunch of us kids were playing king of the hill on a big pile of dirt where they were building new houses. I managed to make it to the top and was successfully defending my territory, pushing all comers back as they tried to supplant my position, when a couple of kids decided they were less interested in playing the game and more interested in pulling worms out of the big mound of soil and chopping them in half.

I don’t know why it upset me so, but it did. It seemed so unnecessary and so barbaric, so I frantically started flinging my body at them from above, trying to save the worms. They spread out on opposite sides of the hill, which was as big as a house, and taunted me with their continued assault on the worms, laughing while I cried. As far as I can remember, that was the first time I stood up for a cause outside of myself and my family.

Since then, I’ve embraced a number of causes, mostly having to do with ecological awareness, sustainable energy, health and nutrition, education funding, and also started a nonprofit called the Artist Advocacy Foundation.

Today, though, I come to you on behalf of my latest cause — the grocery store workers, and in a larger sense, anyone we now call essential workers. Not that they need me, or that I’m even in a position to speak out on their behalf, but in the past week or two I’ve witnessed so much turmoil and aggression at the grocery store caused by the tensions surrounding COVID and mask mandates, as well as long lines at the register and long waits at the counter. And more than ever before, I’m hearing friends and colleagues complaining about how inept and unfriendly the workers in these places are.

I wonder if the ones doing the complaining are aware of how many negative encounters these workers are having to put up with every day.

I wonder if they realize that while they might be able to decide for themselves, and to some extent control how much interaction they have with others, the workers at the grocery stores have to interact with thousands of people a day, many of whom are bringing their own COVID-related stress and tensions into the store with them.

I wonder if they know how draining it is for workers to have to wear a mask for an eight-hour shift and not just for the few minutes it takes to go into the store to shop.

I wonder if, when they get upset because the thing they wanted to buy isn’t there, they understand that the reason isn’t because someone didn’t order it or put it on the shelf, but because the distributor who brings the order doesn’t have it. The energy of that disappointment is directed at the people in the store.

And I wonder if my complaining friends fully realize how disturbing it is and how much energy it takes to have to confront someone on the rules of the store or the county because it’s your job.

The coffee shop closed down early again today. The restaurant is closed and last week the bar was too, all because of staffing shortages related to the spread of COVID.

New people, including some without any work experience, are being hired out of desperation and immediately thrown into the mix. At times like these (though one could argue there have never been times like these) is when we all have to become part of “the training” of our workforce by teaching, smiling, communicating and being a little easier on each other and ourselves.

The grocery store is one place we can begin.

