Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

Every doggone day there’s another mass shooting; 610 so far this year.

I guess we’ve just decided, now, to blame it all on mental illness. (Of course, you have to be mentally ill to kill someone who’s not trying to kill you, but still, you need a gun to carry it out.)

Efforts to control access to guns and what kind of gun a person can get have long been thwarted in the name of the 2nd Amendment. Opponents of “gun control” focus on the second half of the amendment, which says, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” while ignoring the first part, which says, “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”

