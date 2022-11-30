Every doggone day there’s another mass shooting; 610 so far this year.
I guess we’ve just decided, now, to blame it all on mental illness. (Of course, you have to be mentally ill to kill someone who’s not trying to kill you, but still, you need a gun to carry it out.)
Efforts to control access to guns and what kind of gun a person can get have long been thwarted in the name of the 2nd Amendment. Opponents of “gun control” focus on the second half of the amendment, which says, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” while ignoring the first part, which says, “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”
Let’s break that down, starting with the definition of the word “regulated.” It means to control or supervise by means of rules and regulations.
Are not control, supervision, rules and regulations exactly what proponents of gun laws are asking for? Then there’s the word “Militia.” Different dictionaries have different definitions, but they all describe a body, a group, an organization (not a lone individual).
The word “security” means being free from danger or threat; free from anxiety, fear and doubt; a sense of safety and confidence. I would argue that the University of Virginia students on that field trip, the club-goers in Colorado Springs, and the workers at the Walmart store all would’ve been safer and more secure if their deranged killers were not in possession of a gun.
Others would argue that there would’ve been less of a threat, less fear and greater confidence if everyone had a gun. I can understand that argument, but I don’t agree with it because I look around and see so many instances and examples of aggression — on our roadways, in bars and nightclubs, at work and in people’s homes. And I believe all those settings would be more dangerous if more people had guns.
So, we continue to argue over what the 2nd Amendment means and what it entitles us to.
I’m not a constitutional scholar, and I get that the meaning of the words may have changed since the framers committed them to paper 235 years ago, but I doubt that the men who signed their names to the document could’ve imagined that it would become an ordinary, everyday, tolerable occurrence for killers to walk around in our midst and blow away multiple victims in a matter of seconds.
Some say there’s no use in trying to close the barn door after the horse has already bolted, meaning any attempt to limit access to guns is destined to fail because there are more guns out there in this country than there are people.
Others say, it’s not guns that kill, it’s bullets; and they push for stricter access to ammunition. But for the most part, the blame these days is put on mental illness.
So, how do we keep guns out of the hands of people who are mentally ill; a background check? Licensed gun dealers already perform background checks, which take on average one to two minutes.
Do you think you can detect mental illness in one to two minutes? (For private sales, online, and at gun shows, there isn’t the requirement of a background check.) If the FBI doesn’t turn something up in three days, then the sale proceeds.
What about talking to doctors, family members, teachers, or employers to identify biological, psychological or environmental factors? Anything short of that is a half-hearted attempt to solve the problem.
Then there’s the larger problem: all the ways that we, as a society, promote mental illness — from poisoning our own air, water and earth, to peddling stress at every turn, to emphasizing image over essence.
Until we’re willing to take that stuff on, I say go ahead with your hunting rifles, and shotguns and handguns, and pistols and revolvers, but put a pause on the sale to private citizens of machine guns and assault weapons, and let’s see what happens.