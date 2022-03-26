In one of his many lyrics that are both timeless and ever-timely, Bob Dylan sings, “The times are a-changin,’” but if the Sunshine Protection Act makes it through the U.S. House of Representatives, and if President Biden signs it, then come November 2023, the times won’t be changing anymore — or at least the clocks won’t.
The Senate on March 15 voted unanimously to stop the biannual practice of resetting the clocks. Just two days after the latest adjustment and amid even louder cries of displeasure and disapproval than usual, the vote seemed to be in keeping with public sentiment.
It is, I suppose, indicative of how schedule-dependent we are that a simple shift of an hour could cause such disruption to our lives.
For me, it’s never been that big of a deal, but that’s probably because I generally don’t have to be in a particular place at a particular time for my work — and I say that with humility and gratitude.
Even back in school, though, (as I was 7 when we started the practice of permanently changing the clocks), I never minded it. I just treat it as something we all do, like putting up Christmas lights or cooking a Thanksgiving turkey.
But I understand that we’re all different, and we all react a little differently to things. Likewise, not everyone feels the same about wanting more daylight. Some people make their money at night, and want the night to come earlier, and some people make hay in the early morning hours, and they too want it lighter and darker, earlier.
You can tell it’s an idea that has been gaining momentum and has reached a tipping point — like the way it took years for Mother’s Day, or Martin Luther King Jr. Day to happen, or even daylight saving time when it was first proposed at the turn of the 20th century.
I’m sure that lobbyists and marketing firms have been hired to help push this thing through, and that they’re the ones who came up with the name Sunshine Protection Act to try and sell us on the idea that if we stay on daylight saving time, it will mean more light, more activity, more fun, better health and greater happiness — and it probably will, for those whose interests lie in outdoor activities, tourism and daytime business.
(As an aside here, I’ve never been clear as to when we were on standard time and when we were on daylight saving time, which is why whenever I’ve had to schedule a meeting or an event with people in other time zones, I always write “Pacific Time” rather than abbreviating it PST or PDT.)
This won’t be the first time we’ve switched to year-round daylight saving time. We tried it in 1974, and people didn’t like it, so we switched back the following year. The United Kingdom and Ireland tried it from ’68 to ’71, and they didn’t like it. Russia went to permanent daylight saving time in 2011, and in 2014 they switched back.
Don’t we, at least, have to ask why?
It’s going to happen, though; I’m just not sure if it’s going to happen now and with this particular bill. While there is widespread consensus for not wanting to change the clocks, there remains, still, some debate and disagreement as to which time we should stick to: standard or daylight saving time.
As is the case in so many areas of commerce (transportation, energy, agriculture, etc.), it may be a choice between our health and the economy.
The World Federation of Chronobiologists — a society of professionals who study circadian rhythms, biological clock and sleep patterns — states that “the scientific literature strongly argues against switching between standard and daylight saving time, and even more so against adopting (daylight time) permanently.”
On the other hand, fast food owners say that they sell more French fries during daylight saving time.
I wonder which one’s going to win out this time?