Pack a lunch for National Picnic Day | Elaine Revelle

Did you know that this Sunday is national picnic day?
Celebrated each year on April 23, it’s a perfect time to pack a picnic and head for the hills. AND, since our local hills are dressed in greenery and wildflowers, what could be a more perfect time to celebrate spring?
Although spring officially started a little over a month ago, March 20 to be exact, it’s never too late to enjoy our beautiful Valley and spend a day with nature.
I remember driving with my grandmother in the days when Figueroa Mountain Road was not paved and enjoying the beautiful array of spring wildflowers. She knew them all, schooled me and taught me to appreciate each and every one.
My favorite was and still is, the mariposa lily. Floating over fields of grass, it lives up to its name, “butterfly” lily. My grandmother’s favorite was what she called hair bells (calochortus albus or fairy lanterns), due to the delicate “hairs” enclosed in the lily’s bloom.
In fact, after eloping with my grandfather, her brother picked some from a hillside that now is Alisal Road, and rode the train to Los Angeles to make sure she had a wedding bouquet.
And, I confess, each spring I do the same thing and enjoy my little bouquet in her memory.
NOTE: I have no guilt in doing this since hair bells are a lily and I don’t disturb the root. Just pick one bloom stem.
This weekend I suggest packing a picnic lunch with BLT wraps and a macaroni or potato salad in celebration of National Picnic Day.
Make the wraps and salad the night before. Both macaroni and potato salads will usually need more mayonnaise before serving.
4 flour tortillas, room temperature
Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, homemade preferable
Place two bacon strips across the center of each tortilla. Top with lettuce and tomatoes. Drizzle with HVR dressing. Fold tortilla sides over filling, roll, wrap in plastic and refrigerate.
1 pound large elbow macaroni
1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
1/2 cup green onions tops and all, sliced
4 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
Cook macaroni in well salted water until just done. Do not overcook. Test pieces and remove from heat before they become mushy, rinse and drain well.
Put into a large bowl and, while still hot, add pickle relish, garlic, celery seed and salt and pepper. Stir to mix and set aside to marinate and cool.
When cooled, add green onions celery and parsley. Stir in enough mayonnaise to bind. Start with one cup, adding more if necessary. Top with a sprinkling of paprika and parsley flakes. Refrigerate or keep cold until ready to serve.
5 to 6 medium sized potatoes
1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
3 or 4 green onions tops and all, chopped
3 or 4 celery ribs, chopped
1/4 cup fresh parsley, minced
paprika and chopped parsley for garnish
Scrub potatoes well, and don't cut until boiled in salted water until tender when pierced with a fork. Drain well and allow to cool slightly.
Cut potatoes into bite sized pieces (unnecessary to peel them, but you can) and dump into a large bowl. Add pickle relish, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Set aside to marinate and cool.
Meanwhile, chop onions, celery and parsley and add to cooled potatoes. Stir in mustard and enough mayonnaise to bind. Once again, start with one cup, adding more if necessary.
Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and parsley. Refrigerate or keep cold until ready to serve.