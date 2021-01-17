John David Finley: Chicken tortilla soup and a solid draught

It’s been a while since we paired with beer instead of wine. I believe it is time to revisit this adventure with an offering from one of our local breweries. Beer can be analyzed in a similar way to wine in terms of light, medium and heavy body. A spicy chicken tortilla soup might raise a cautionary flag in the mind of a discerning wine connoisseur, but for a beer drinker, well — it’s pretty easy!
Chicken Tortilla Soup
YIELD: about 10 cups
Tortilla Strips
10 small corn tortillas cut into 1/4-inch wide strips
2 tablespoons corn oil
Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
Soup
2 tablespoons corn oil
1 medium white onion, peeled and diced small
1 large jalapeno pepper (about 4 to 5 inches long), seeded, finely diced
4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely minced
32-ounce low-sodium chicken broth
2 14.5-ounce cans petite diced tomatoes and juice
15-ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
15-ounce can corn, drained
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons salt, or to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked (or regular) paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely minced
diced avocado for garnish
shredded cheese for garnish
sour cream for garnish
Tortilla Strips — Preheat oven to 375F.
In a large mixing bowl, toss tortilla strips with corn oil, and then loosely scatter them on a cookie sheet or baking pan. Evenly sprinkle with Lowry’s Seasoned Salt, and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until crisp and lightly golden brown; set aside.
Meanwhile add 2 tablespoons corn oil to a large Dutch oven or stockpot over medium-high heat.
Add the onion and jalapeno, and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften, stirring occasionally.
Add the garlic and sauté for another 1 to 2 minutes.
Add the chicken broth, tomatoes and juice, pinto beans, chicken, corn, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and bring to a boil.
Allow mixture to boil gently for about 5 to 7 minutes. If at any point the overall liquid level looks low or you prefer your soup to have more broth, add 1-2 cups water; and then adjust seasoning.
Remove from heat and then add the cilantro and stir to incorporate.
Ladle soup into bowls, top with tortilla strips, garnish with avocado, cheese and/or sour cream; serve immediately.
Pair this with Figueroa Mountain’s Danish Red Lager, crafted with a blend of Weyermann Pilsner, Munich, and Crystal Malts balanced with North American and German hops, producing layers of rich, caramel malt flavor and a full body. This beer is fermented with a European lager yeast and cold-conditioned for an extended period of time for a very clean profile. The dry, crisp character of a lager pairs well with spicy Mexican fare and chicken. ABV: 5.5% IBU: 23. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
