John David Finley: Squash chickpea and red lentil stew

Does this look like a high protein dish? Believe it or not, it is! Chickpeas (garbanzo beans), and lentils are both high in protein and fiber. The benefits are legion: they have the potential to lower blood glucose levels, contribute to bone health, lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of heart disease, prevent inflammation, lower bad cholesterol and promote a healthy digestive tract. It’s a miracle!
Modeled on North African stews, this aromatic vegetarian main course can be served over rice or steamed spinach.
3/4 cup dried chickpeas
2-1/2 pounds kabocha squash, or butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 large carrots peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 large onion chopped
1 cup red lentils
4 cups vegetable broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon minced peeled fresh ginger
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon saffron
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup lime juice
1/2 cup chopped roasted unsalted peanuts
1/4 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Soak chickpeas in enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches for 6 hours or overnight (Alternatively, use the quick-soak method: Place beans in a large pot with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat and let stand for 1 hour.) Drain when ready to use.
Combine the soaked chickpeas, squash, carrots, onion, lentils, broth, tomato paste, ginger, cumin, salt, saffron and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker.
Put on the lid and cook on low until the chickpeas are tender and the lentils have begun to break down, 5 to 6 1/2 hours.
Stir in lime juice. Serve sprinkled with peanuts and cilantro.
Pair this dish with Brander’s 2019 LOD Sauvignon Blanc. Their signature Sauvignon Blanc (43rd release) is sourced from their own estate vineyard in Los Olivos, as well as a few other carefully farmed vineyards mostly in the Los Olivos AVA.
Los Olivos District is an AVA situated in Santa Barbara County, California, approximately 30 miles from the Pacific Ocean. Established in early 2016, it is a sub-region of the Santa Ynez Valley AVA and spans an area of roughly 22,820 acres. The district's boundaries are defined by the neighboring AVAs of Ballard Canyon to the west and Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara to the east. Popular grape varieties in this AVA include those typical of Bordeaux – Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Sémillon.
All the grapes in this vintage were hand harvested with the fruit being destemmed and crushed and allowed to macerate on the skins. Brander’s Sauvignon Blanc accounts for 2/3rds of Brander's entire production and is their most popular wine. A remarkable value, this Sauvignon Blanc is bright, perfumed, and crisp, brimming with refreshing notes of lemon confit, mint, white flowers and sage. Blend: 97% Sauvignon Blanc, 1% Pinot Gris, 1% Semillon, 1% Riesling. Enjoy!
John David Finley is a free-lance writer and author of the cookbook, Sacred Meals from our Family Table, which features Santa Barbara County wines. He can be reached at jdfinley53@outlook.com
