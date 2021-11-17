I have a new neighbor who gifted me with a bounty of persimmons. They are not quite ripe, but I'm digging out a couple of favorite recipes in preparation.

I’ll get a recipe or two later from my neighbor, but first let's talk persimmons.

I call them fruit from a self-decorating tree. Look around, this time of year persimmon trees are bare of leaves and their fruit shines like golden balls.

First off, I’m talking Hachiya not Fuyu. This week’s recipes call for the Hachiya, those sweet (when fully ripe), squishy, delicious globes. The two distinctly different varieties vary in taste and shape. The acorn-shaped Hachiya must be eaten fully ripe. Its flesh is tannic and unpleasant when eaten “green.” Fuyus are squat, hard, crisp and free of tannins.

Tannins are bitter, astringent compounds. Present in wood bark, leaves and some fruit, processing and ripening can either eliminate or bring out sometimes pleasant flavor notes; just think wine, tea and coffee, for example.

Persimmons are easy to ripen. Place them in a paper bag with either a banana or an apple, which exposes them to ethylene fumes and helps them ripen in three to five days. Just remember, fully ripe persimmons must either be eaten or frozen.

To prepare Hachiyas for freezing, remove stems and cut in half; use a spoon to remove seeds and pulp. Toss seeds and puree fruit in blender or food processor, then freeze in sealable plastic bags. Alternatively, pulp can be pressed through a sieve. Portion pulp into 1-cup quantities and thaw before using. Will keep up to one year frozen.

For these recipes, use very ripe, mushy Hachiyas. Remember, the riper, the better, and Hachiyas’ mushiness allows their pulp to be evenly distributed in baked cookies and breads.

PERSIMMON BREAD

1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup persimmon pulp

2 eggs room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Preheat to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan. In a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix until blended. Add vanilla and beat well. Sift flour with salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet in thirds, and mix with wooden spoon or spatula until just incorporated. Stir in nuts.

Pour into prepared pan and bake 48 to 55 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan, turn out onto wire rack to cool completely before slicing.

PERSIMMON COOKIES

Cookies:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 cup persimmon pulp

1 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup milk or cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

dash salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour with soda, salt and spices and set aside. In a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream shortening with sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla and persimmon. Slowly add flour mixture and stir until just combined. Add nuts and combine.

Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets and bake 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes, move to wire rack and cool completely. While cooling, make glaze.

Mix powdered sugar with milk or cream, vanilla and salt until smooth and spreadable. If too thick, add liquid a few drops at a time. If too thin, add more powdered sugar. Using a table knife or offset spatula, spread glaze on cooled cookies.

More than decoration. Turning pumpkin into memorable desserts | Elaine Revelle You need the patience of Job and curiosity of a cat to tackle the two recipes I tried last week. Both call for pumpkin, both are complicated and time-consuming. Both, however, passed the test with flying colors and are definitely worth the effort and time.

Celebrating Solvang Danish Days with desserts of tradition | Elaine Revelle Some of the “old” festivities have been lost over the years. Ring riding for one. In a field next to Solvang’s post office (now the site of Hotel Corque and Route 246), a ring was suspended from a pole and horseback riders would take turns trying to spear it with a long lance. Supposedly an old Danish sport ...

Chocolate for National Cookie Month is a winner | Elaine Revelle Made with olive oil, cocoa and chopped chocolate, these are dense, delicious and not too sweet, making them a perfect coffee time treat ...