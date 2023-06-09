Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

The headline, “a warning about the economy,” set the tone and right away, you knew it wasn’t good.

Sales are down at big retail stores — and that’s bad for all of us, or so they would have us believe.

Of course, I interpreted it a little differently; like maybe people are improving, becoming smarter and wiser; maybe they’re getting tired of running up their credit cards buying things they don’t really need; maybe they’re deciding to exercise a little self-control and cut back a little on spending.

