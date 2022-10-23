Remember the story of the Three Little Pigs?
How the first one liked to play all day, so rather than putting in the time and effort to build a home that would last, he threw one together quickly, made out of straw, and when the Big Bad Wolf came along, he huffed and puffed and blew the place down.
The second pig wanted to play, too, but he also knew that a straw house wasn’t going to last very long, so he went a little, but not much, further than Piggy No. 1, and built his house out of sticks. But the wolf blew that one down, too.
The third pig said, if I’m going to do it, I might as well do it right, even though it’ll take more time and effort. So he built his house out of bricks. No matter how hard the wolf tried he could not blow the brick house down.
A few weeks ago, we were presented with a real-life example of this children’s fable when Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest coast of Florida, and destroyed towns and cities with record-breaking storm surge and sustained winds of over 100 mph. More than 4 million people lost power.
A notable exception, in one of the hardest-hit counties, was the town of Babcock Ranch, a planned community that was developed around principles of sustainability for future survival.
Despite the hurricane passing directly over the town — which meant they bore the brunt of both the eastern and western wall of the eye — not a single home or business in Babcock Ranch was destroyed or lost power.
Residents of the town say it’s because of the culture that has been established there, which begins with a healthy respect for the environment.
The people of Babcock Ranch accept today’s climate realities, and acknowledge that what we used to call “hundred-year storms,” or “hundred-year floods,” now occur with increasing frequency. So it should be no great surprise when the next Category Four storm comes along. Their approach is to hope for the best but also plan for the worst.
Their plan began unfolding in 2006 when the developers of the 91,000-acre tract of land sold 73,000 acres to the state for a wildlife preserve. It was the first step in what they refer to as a series of nature-based solutions.
Next, they donated 440 acres to the utility company, to be used for a solar power plant. They installed 700,000 solar panels, and today, the town is 100% solar-powered.
Then they changed the building codes, implementing new-and-improved ones, in recognition of the fact that harsher weather events call for stronger buildings.
The new codes require all homes and buildings to be at least 25-feet above sea-level, and made to withstand winds of 150 mph. All power and internet lines must be buried to avoid wind damage. The streets should be designed to flood so that the homes and buildings don’t. And 70% of all plants and trees used in the landscaping have to be native flora.
There are also various health and wellness features to promote community connection and interdependence, such as a town square, walking and biking trails, parks, playgrounds, a commercial center that is easy to walk to from everywhere in the town limits, and free self-driving shuttles.
It is their version of Piggy No. 3’s blueprint, and we saw that when the big bad wolf named Ian came along and huffed and puffed, he could not blow the buildings down or knock out the power.
There are various lessons to be learned from the story of the Three Little Pigs, including that if you are able to put off instant gratification and put in the work that is required, then you will experience greater benefits in the long run.
We expect our children to accept and learn from such lessons, but as adults, do we heed them, or will we allow arrogance and, these days, politics, to get in the way?