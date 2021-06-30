At the beginning of the pandemic, when events started getting canceled and everything started shutting down — March of 2020 — a lot of people predicted that we would not be resuming normal activities until the latter half of 2021. It seemed like such a long stretch of time to consider, and an arbitrary prediction, too, but here we are and it’s July, which begins the latter half of 2021, and we’re just now starting to get back to normal. So I guess they were right.

When I think of July, I think about the Fourth of July — about sitting on the football field, or the airport runway, or the hill at the mission, watching the fireworks in our small town, and feeling the pride of community and country and the deep sense of fulfillment that comes with friends and family and shared values.

There’s not going to be fireworks in our town this year, partly because things were still too up in the air and it didn’t leave enough time for planning and fundraising. Also, partly because of the extreme drought, which raises safety concerns.

I suppose, if fireworks were our main concern, there’s places we could go to watch them, but the deeper longing for me is the feeling of unity, at least for one day and one night in the United States.

These last few years have been anything but a national bonding experience.

It’s been more like the Sharks and the Jets in "West Side Story," only it’s the Democrats and Republicans, and the political differences and outward antipathy between them have spilled into and overtaken everything.

The pandemic, which you would think would be a health and public safety issue, was political. Sports, music, entertainment — things we’ve always been able to enjoy together and share a beer over irrespective of our party — have all become political.

Even matters of national security, which you would think might be the one thing that could unite us — as such with 9/11, and to a lesser extent with hurricanes Harvey and Katrina — find us divided along political lines, unable even to agree on what and who should be regarded as a threat.

To call it politics, though, seems too convenient, because what are our “politics” but an extension of our philosophies, a testament of our values, an indication of our tastes and styles, what we want and don’t want for ourselves, our community and our country. To say that we are politically divided means there is division in all those areas. Are we ready or even able to talk about that, and is there any good that could possibly come from doing so?

People asked the same thing a couple weeks ago, when the Russian and American presidents met in Geneva — to air their grievances and assert their positions on a variety of issues. I don’t know if anyone expected much to come of it, or if anything will, but I found it encouraging that both sides gave lip service to the importance of trying (or at least gave the appearance of trying) to understand what is important to our adversaries.

Of greater concern to me, though, than relations between the Russians and Americans are the relationships between fellow Americans.

This year, when we light the candles on our nation’s birthday cake and close our eyes to make a wish, mine will be that more and more of us will be willing to take a look at those people “over there” — across the street, across the aisle, across the great (political) divide — and recognize that they also love their kids, their friends, their pets, their passions and their country just like “we” do.

And maybe we will realize and acknowledge that the progressive desire to change the world is not a rejection of our history or all the things that hold a special place in our hearts; and similarly, conservative resistance to change is not a wholesale endorsement of inequity.