Ron Colone: A convergence of environment and economy

I see that Exxon Mobil Corp., which for the past 60 years has never been anything other than No. 1 or 2 on the Fortune 500 List of companies — except for a few years in the early ‘90s when it was No. 3 and one other year when it came in fourth — just suffered its fourth consecutive quarter of losses.

It’s the first time that’s happened in 44 years, which I figure was right around the time people started looking around at the plumes of exhaust billowing from smokestacks and the dead fish floating on the banks of our rivers, and the clouds of smog hanging over our cities, and along with all that they also saw the madness and uncertainty in the Middle East oil-producing countries, and they started openly and loudly questioning our dependence on and commitment to the petroleum industry.

People like myself for whom “the environment” is chief among the issues, along with health and safety, notwithstanding, ecological concerns have been portrayed and regarded mostly as a matter of conscience, unrealistic and really just a nuisance when getting in the way of business, comfort and convenience.

+3 Ron Colone: The positive effect of negative ions As one of those 1 in 3 who are positively affected by the rain, I offer up my own private thanks — for the smells and the sounds and the green landscapes, and for giving me another column.

This is evidenced by the fact that Exxon has remained No. 1 or 2 in total revenue among all, but one, in the past 20 years. It’s frustrating that people think of environmental stewardship as something that’s “not viable” economically.

My hope is that these Exxon losses, which amounted to a whopping $22 billion in the fourth quarter alone — which they will attribute to the pandemic but which I think could be a sign of a diminishing share and a waning technology — will serve to show what’s good for the environment and the economy are not necessarily two different mutually exclusive things.