We climbed out of bed, and almost at the exact same time both said, “I had the strangest dream!” So strange were our dreams that they kept each of us from a good night’s sleep. And even after washing up and downing a cup of coffee, we were both still dragging as we made our way to the ceremony.

In my dream, we were staying at an Airbnb — which is what we were doing in “real life” as well.

(That term “Airbnb” is definitely a phrase belonging to “these times,” having only entered the lexicon in the past decade and now commonly in use as both a noun and a verb.)

In the dream, it was her and I and one of our favorite entertainers staying together in an Airbnb, but rather than it being a separate room or building with its own entrance, it was a family room in someone’s house, and the problem was three really old people lived there: two men and a woman, and they kept walking into and through our room, oblivious to all my appeals for privacy, courtesy and respect.

They were like spooks or maybe zombies coming through, and I was so frustrated that I couldn’t keep them out I think I may have even punched one of them. The star entertainer was asleep on the couch, but I was really uncomfortable with the whole thing, so I stood watch for us all night. I never even attempted to go to sleep. Three times during the night, I had encounters with the old people, each time with a different one of them, always one at a time.

Now that I think of it, three mysterious figures in the night sounds like Scrooge. Anyway, it kept me up all night, both in the dream and I felt like in bed, too, though I must’ve been asleep if I was dreaming, right?

It reminds me of the Dylan lyric, “You’ve got some big dreams, baby, but in order to dream you gotta still be asleep.” ‘Course he also said, “I wouldn’t worry 'bout it none, though. They were my own dreams and they're only in my head.”

Dreams can be pretty weird sometimes, but according to neuroscientists at Tufts University, that’s precisely why we have them: to make our lives a little weirder!

If I understand it correctly, their claim is that — as our lives become routine, predictable and ordinary, our understanding of the world, and of life and our own lives, becomes “stuck,” fixed within certain boundaries, it conforms to the box and the bandwidth that encompasses our day-to-day experience. In order to take ourselves beyond those boundaries and to promote new ways of thinking, our brains throw these bizarre scenes at us — in dreams — that don’t fit and aren’t accounted for within our “normal” experience.

It sounds a lot like something I learned from Ouspensky who learned it from Gurdjieff, and something else I learned from Castaneda who learned it from Don Juan and Don Genaro.

I have yet to research it to know if thrill-seekers, travelers, and adrenaline-junkies dream less than “the average person” because their pursuit of adventure and new experiences already supplies them with varied experiences so they don’t need the departure that dreams provide.

No one is going so far as to state definitively that this is why we dream, as there are still several hypotheses being explored, but there is some evidence to support it, and some to suggest that novels and films can serve the same purpose as our wild dreams.

It makes sense to me, and I think that just as dreaming may expand our personal awareness and understanding by introducing boundary-broadening scenarios when we are asleep, likewise, dreamers do the same on a societal level. They broaden our perspective by taking us beyond the bounds of normalcy.

Thus, nonconformity is a service to humanity, weirdness is a virtue and dreams are destroyers of dullness.