Ron Colone: A silly trick for reaching your goals

I know I’m jumping the gun a bit, considering that people won’t be making New Year’s resolutions for a few more weeks, if at all, given the weirdness of these times and this past year, but it occurred to me that I might be in possession of some information that could help people achieve their New Year’s resolution goals.

And if I can help, well, then, I might as well try, right?

I’m going to start with appearance and physical fitness since “losing weight” and “getting in shape” are among the most popular resolutions people make.

On three different occasions in the past seven years, I have endeavored to, and succeeded in, losing a significant amount of weight, 10 to 15 pounds, which was more than 5% of my total weight, and I also slimmed down and toned my muscles, particularly my stomach muscles.

One time was because I was going to a high school reunion; one time I was going to Italy to be with relatives who hadn’t seen me in more than 15 years, and another time, most recently, was when I had a doctor’s appointment scheduled 120 days out to recheck my cholesterol, which the physician’s assistant thought might be getting a bit too high.

In each of these cases, I was so focused, at least in a general sense, on how I wanted to appear to these other people or the scale in the doctor’s office, that I quite naturally (and pretty effortlessly, too), avoided certain foods and beverages and increased my movement and muscular engagement — even when just laying around the house.