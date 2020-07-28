Ron Colone: All Lives Matter, depending ...

I have a friend who’s 25 years older than me, and we don’t agree on anything, except that we like each other. I think the reason we like each other is that we’re both philosophers at heart, meaning we do a lot of thinking about things, and we are lovers of wisdom.

A couple weeks ago, we got into a real blowout over Black Lives Matter. He claimed that the slogan is racist, and I asked,"Are you really going to dispute that some people have had the short end of the stick based solely on the color of their skin?" Since then, I’ve wondered whether that particular clash was going to drive a wedge between us that was a little too much to overcome and still be friends.

So when I saw him sitting outside the coffee shop, sipping his iced tea and doing his usual technical drawings, I approached him to offer the proverbial olive branch so he knew I wasn’t holding any grudges, and that as far as I’m concerned our connection is stronger than our disagreements.

He received me warmly, which I was happy about, but then it took all of about 12 seconds for him to start going on about the ridiculousness of masks and “the 6-foot rule.” He said, "I wish we had some hard data to tell us what’s really going on, because nobody knows for sure what’s true and what isn’t."

One thing I know is that my own mother was happy and healthy one day, then the next day she tested positive for COVID-19 and five days later she was gone.

“How old was she,” he asked. When I answered “94,” he attributed her death to old age.