Now that we’re all reemerging from the social isolation of COVID, I’m finding it interesting to see the changes in our appearances. Some of my friends are noticeably heavier, having eaten and drunk indiscriminately during the stay-at-home time; some are skinnier — I guess from not eating out socially as much, and maybe doing physical activity around the house. Me … my hair turned gray, or grayer than it was.

My sister calls it silver, which I think sounds a bit slicker and sexier, but all I know is that entire patches of the hair I have left on my head now match the Silverbelly Stetson I got for Christmas.

My mom always blamed her children, and in some cases, their children, for her gray hair, suggesting that the stress and worry we brought upon her were the reason her hair changed color (though all the way until the end, in her 94th year, no one ever saw her with gray hair, thanks to L’Oreal Haircolor.)

We’re all familiar with the notion that the stress brought on by the people we love and worry about can give us gray hair, but it wasn’t until very recently that we’ve had actual proof — quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in humans. Prior to that, the data was based on experiments with lab mice.

Ron Colone: Surfing the headlines, pondering the Universe And had I read those articles, rather than just scrolling past them, then I may have even proposed what just might be an entirely-original take on the nature of dark energy...

Data or not, I’ve always suspected the stress factor, ever since I saw the movie about Moses going up the mountain and standing before the burning bush. He was only 25 years old, and if Cecil B. DeMille is to be believed, his hair was brown when he went up the mountain but gray when he came down, leaving me to conclude that meeting and talking to God must’ve been a highly stressful experience for him.

While there’s nothing particularly outlandish about the suggestion that stress contributes to gray hair, it is, nonetheless, a departure from what has been the main and most widely accepted explanation for why we go gray, namely, that it’s due to aging.

Ron Colone: The rise of clean energy I mean, as long as they’re getting paid, would the workers in the trenches really object that strongly to installing a windmill or solar panel versus working on an oil rig...

“The aging theory” claims that as we grow older, we gradually lose pigments in the hairs that grow out of our scalp. (As a point of interest here, there is one type of pigment found in people with black and brown hair and a different one in people with blond, red and auburn hair.) Though there are no set rules for exactly when or how fast these pigments will degrade, the theory states that it is primarily a function of age

What we’re finding out now, and this is always the case when there are competing theories or explanations — i.e., wave or particle, nature vs. nurture — is that it’s not one or the other, it’s both: aging and stress.

The thing I find most significant, is not that stress can accelerate graying but the claim by researchers that hair color can be restored when stress is eliminated. If that’s true then it would suggest that aging is not a unidirectional linear concept. It can be halted and even reversed. And if gray hair can be reversed then what else can? Eyesight? Hearing? Strength and flexibility? Heart, lung and brain health?

Ron Colone: My reaction to God is 'good’ Today, another friend announced through the same social media platform that she had an interview for a job she’s hoping to get. She said that all prayers are appreciated, and also proclaimed, “God is good.” The wise guy in me said...

All I know is now that we have science on our side, we can stop worrying about the past and what we did or how we handled things, and instead focus on the here and now — on breathing, stretching, moving, smiling, forgiving, forgetting, enjoying and saying thank you.

If I can do that, then I’m confident that in the not-too-distant future, I’ll be able to look back on the grayest of days and the bluest of nights and, though I may see lines on the face reflected back at me in the mirror, I’ll hear myself singing the refrain from the Dylan song that goes: “I was so much older than / I’m younger than that now.”

Care to join me?