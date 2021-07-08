Now that we’re all reemerging from the social isolation of COVID, I’m finding it interesting to see the changes in our appearances. Some of my friends are noticeably heavier, having eaten and drunk indiscriminately during the stay-at-home time; some are skinnier — I guess from not eating out socially as much, and maybe doing physical activity around the house. Me … my hair turned gray, or grayer than it was.
My sister calls it silver, which I think sounds a bit slicker and sexier, but all I know is that entire patches of the hair I have left on my head now match the Silverbelly Stetson I got for Christmas.
My mom always blamed her children, and in some cases, their children, for her gray hair, suggesting that the stress and worry we brought upon her were the reason her hair changed color (though all the way until the end, in her 94th year, no one ever saw her with gray hair, thanks to L’Oreal Haircolor.)
We’re all familiar with the notion that the stress brought on by the people we love and worry about can give us gray hair, but it wasn’t until very recently that we’ve had actual proof — quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in humans. Prior to that, the data was based on experiments with lab mice.
And had I read those articles, rather than just scrolling past them, then I may have even proposed what just might be an entirely-original take on the nature of dark energy...
Data or not, I’ve always suspected the stress factor, ever since I saw the movie about Moses going up the mountain and standing before the burning bush. He was only 25 years old, and if Cecil B. DeMille is to be believed, his hair was brown when he went up the mountain but gray when he came down, leaving me to conclude that meeting and talking to God must’ve been a highly stressful experience for him.
While there’s nothing particularly outlandish about the suggestion that stress contributes to gray hair, it is, nonetheless, a departure from what has been the main and most widely accepted explanation for why we go gray, namely, that it’s due to aging.
I mean, as long as they’re getting paid, would the workers in the trenches really object that strongly to installing a windmill or solar panel versus working on an oil rig...
“The aging theory” claims that as we grow older, we gradually lose pigments in the hairs that grow out of our scalp. (As a point of interest here, there is one type of pigment found in people with black and brown hair and a different one in people with blond, red and auburn hair.) Though there are no set rules for exactly when or how fast these pigments will degrade, the theory states that it is primarily a function of age
What we’re finding out now, and this is always the case when there are competing theories or explanations — i.e., wave or particle, nature vs. nurture — is that it’s not one or the other, it’s both: aging and stress.
The thing I find most significant, is not that stress can accelerate graying but the claim by researchers that hair color can be restored when stress is eliminated. If that’s true then it would suggest that aging is not a unidirectional linear concept. It can be halted and even reversed. And if gray hair can be reversed then what else can? Eyesight? Hearing? Strength and flexibility? Heart, lung and brain health?
Today, another friend announced through the same social media platform that she had an interview for a job she’s hoping to get. She said that all prayers are appreciated, and also proclaimed, “God is good.” The wise guy in me said...
All I know is now that we have science on our side, we can stop worrying about the past and what we did or how we handled things, and instead focus on the here and now — on breathing, stretching, moving, smiling, forgiving, forgetting, enjoying and saying thank you.
If I can do that, then I’m confident that in the not-too-distant future, I’ll be able to look back on the grayest of days and the bluest of nights and, though I may see lines on the face reflected back at me in the mirror, I’ll hear myself singing the refrain from the Dylan song that goes: “I was so much older than / I’m younger than that now.”
Care to join me?
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19. I know because I was emceeing a music f…
In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…
Rain is God’s gift to poets. I say that not because it’s so beautiful or sweetly natural or dramatic or gentle, as the case may be; and neithe…
Call it rooting for the underdog, fighting for those who have been marginalized or discriminated against, or speaking out for the cause of jus…
When I had an office and a desk at the newspaper building, and I would go in to do work from there, unlike now when everything is sent electro…
Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate th…
I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration…
Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if…
A few years ago, it was the music stars: Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Scotty Moore, Merle Haggard, Paul Kantner an…
Four years ago, at this same time, I wrote a column — five days before the election — knowing it wouldn’t come out until two days after the el…
I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…
My gal said, "I liked it better when we didn’t know peoples’ politics." She was referring to the ways in which some people make it known on so…
Occasionally I like to scan through a list of odds-and-ends trivia that appears on a website I sometimes visit. I was doing so today, when I c…
I was in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people a…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…