Ron Colone: Deciding what we really want to be

The Zen concept of stillness refers to the quiet at the center, unbothered mind, unconstricted heart, unperturbed awareness.
While I understand and embrace stillness as a mental/emotional/spiritual concept, the physicist in me knows, from a physical standpoint, nothing in the universe remains still. Everything is moving, all the time, from the most massive galaxies to the tiniest sub-atomic particles. The question is what are we moving toward and what are we moving away from?
I ask that of our country, and since we are the country, I’m asking it of all of us.
Before anyone gets defensive, let’s admit each and every one of us have, on occasion, said or done things we’re not proud of, stupid, hurtful, selfish things, words said in haste, reactions out of fear or anger. I know I have, and if I could edit the tape, those are the things I would cut out, not because I’m afraid of looking dumb or foolish but because they do not reflect the truth of my heart, or the person I aspire to be.
So, these things matter, or they should to you, me and every one of us.
There is a story I used to tell about a wild, surreal all-night experience I had involving a bar, bus, photomat, laundromat, donut shop, dump truck, dog obedience class and me sauntering naked through some stranger’s living room. I told it on many occasions because I thought it was funny.
Over time, though, I came to realize maybe it wasn’t as funny as I thought, because on more than one occasion it wasn’t well-received, leaving an awkward, sullied feeling in its wake. I stopped telling it.
I wonder, can’t we do the same with the stories we tell as a nation? For instance, the ones that would suggest there are fundamental differences in human beings related to the color of our skin, or the fictional tale that pretends all people in America get treated equally and fairly under the law, and that if someone is harassed or beaten up by a police officer it’s probably because they were in a place they shouldn’t have been, doing something they shouldn’t have been doing, and therefore they probably deserved it.
Or the suggestion that the reason families go on welfare is because they don’t want to work. Or the utterly laughable lie about reverse-discrimination and how it’s gotten to a point where whites are as disadvantaged as blacks. These are all false narratives, and the statistics bear it out.
We have a long and undisputed history of injustice and wrongdoing in this country, from slavery to stealing the land of the Native Americans, to the mistreatment of women, to the non-recognition and inconsideration of people with disabilities, to police brutality, to condoning bank fraud and financial crimes. The list goes on and on.
These are not the kinds of things we point to to illustrate the greatness of our nation, rather they are among the issues we gloss over and push aside, knowing all the while that they exist and are a blight on our national character. Don’t we want to be better – as people and as a country? Do we even care about that?
Our national and cultural transgressions are as plain as day, and anyone who fails to recognize and acknowledge them is either ignorant, uncaring, immoral or afraid. Resistance to improvement is laziness and apathy.
Admittedly, things are better than they were when it comes to these sorts of inequities, but we still have a long way to go.
I guess we all have our notions of what is good, great and better. I would ask you to listen to the words and observe the actions of the people in power and determine for yourself if that is moving toward good, great and better, or if it’s reifying our baser instincts and inferior qualities, as people and as a country?
I wonder about the emotional ones, though, if perhaps they aren’t liable to disappear once we stop blaming others.
How come we can find a way to do it when people are sick and the economy is sucking wind, but we can’t manage to do it as standard practice to help people live healthier, happier, more creative and fulfilling lives?
