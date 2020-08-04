Ron Colone: Distracted, as if by a pesky fly

Have you ever laid back, closed your eyes and tried to relax or meditate, but a fly keeps landing on your face, and try as you might, you just can’t ignore it? So you keep swatting at it until either it goes away or you finally just give up and move to another location. Well, that’s kind of what writing this column was like for me this week.
Since my daughter’s birthday would occur on the day of the week I normally set aside for writing my column, I was hoping I could get a jump-start on it. And sure enough, the first line came automatically, early in the week.
Rising from a good night’s sleep, I grabbed my notebook and wrote, "It used to be tomorrow is another day, but now it just seems like the continuation of the same day."
While brewing my first cup of coffee, I started putting together a commentary on the effects of staying home and being with the same people every day due to the social restrictions brought on by the pandemic. I noted that without events to mark the days, we lose track of them, recalling how often I now find myself wondering, and hear myself asking, “What day is it?”
And this would lead to a whole discussion on subjectivity, for I realize that my experience differs greatly than that of our essential workers who are out in the world every day.
I was formulating it when I suddenly caught wind of a report in which the president attacked our nation’s top infectious-diseases experts while at the same time elevating the stature of a “very impressive” doctor who claims that scientists use alien-DNA to make vaccines that stop people from being religious, and that witches poison women with demon sperm. In the same report, he accused his opponents of blocking the use of drugs that could effectively treat the virus so that more people will die in order to make him look bad.
Not wanting to be distracted by politics, "I swatted at the fly" and tried to return to my line of thought. But the pest kept nagging at me until my rhythm was broken, and the column had stalled.
When I came back to it the next day, the words were no longer there, so instead I wrote about an experience I had crossing a bridge, envisioning different worlds on my right and left sides.
On the one side, I saw people with snarling faces, teeth bared and fury in their eyes, in search of a foe they might taunt — an adversary they might bait. On the other side, I saw kind smiles, sympathetic eyes and helping hands with open hearts. On one side was doubt, despair, cynicism and destruction, and on the other was hope, faith, trust and creativity.
Recalling that we are sometimes instructed to “not look down” during perilous crossings, I urged myself to keep my gaze fixed upon the side of noble ideals as I crossed over the bridge. As I was finding the words and the tone to proclaim my love for my country, that doggone fly returned.
This time, in the form of a news report in which the president questioned the reliability of the Post Office — which, admittedly, recent events have caused me to do, also — and he used that to suggest that mail-in ballots can’t be trusted, which warrants a delayed election until some later date, a proposal so serious and extreme that it has never happened before in the history of this country.
Despite my efforts to disregard the disruption, it was just too darn irritating for me to sit there and continue.
And it went on like this for the next few days. With every story I came up with, another distraction came out about our federal government, which disturbed and irritated me just like a pesky fly that cannot be ignored.
