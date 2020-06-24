Ron Colone: How much and how little things have changed

The Civil Rights Act of 1875 guaranteed Blacks equal treatment in public transportation and public accommodations, but 90 years later, it was still common for Blacks throughout the South to be prohibited from staying in the same hotels, eating in the same restaurants, drinking from the same water fountains or sitting in the same seats on buses, as Whites.

The Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960 sought to ensure voting rights for Blacks, and to remove the various obstructions that keep getting devised and introduced to prevent Blacks from voting. On the plus side of these two Acts, and the several that have followed since, is a growing awareness of the subtle ways in which people are discriminated against. Yet, voter suppression tactics, aimed at people of color, continue to be an issue in our current election cycle.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 focused primarily on housing, employment and educational opportunities for minorities. Fifty-five years later, the inequalities in each of these areas remain blatant. In 2018, for every dollar of wealth held by a White family, based on “median” statistics, Black and Hispanic families had about 10 cents. The reasons are many and include gross undervaluing of properties in predominantly Black neighborhoods and income disparity, resulting in hundreds of billions of dollars in losses and an ongoing inability to build wealth. The answer, according to some, is to work hard and save, but in cases where Black and White applicants are equally qualified for a job, the Black person is half as likely to get offered the job, and when they do get it, they earn, on average, 65 percent of what a White worker makes for the same job. Others say education is the great equalizer, and while it’s true that people with a college degree make, on average, 62 percent more than people with no college education, who in turn make 23 percent more than high school dropouts, it doesn’t apply when you factor in race. Blacks with college degrees make (on average) less than high school-educated Whites, and Black families headed by a college graduate have a third less wealth than White families headed by a high school dropout.