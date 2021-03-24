Ron Colone: How to dissolve clouds of illusion

I used to travel around with a band, in a van, all over the country. In the five years of owning that van, we put on 500,000 miles — 100,000 a year, which averages out to 275 miles a day, every day, for five years straight.

But of course, since there were some days we were home, and others when we would play multiple days in one place, so the actual average number of miles driven on the days we drove was a whole lot higher than that. Like the time we had to make it from Seattle to Huntsville, Alabama, in 39 hours. That’s 2,500 miles in a day and half. The next day after that, we had to drive another 775 miles to get to the next gig. But that’s another story.

You might not imagine it, but when we were in the van driving around, it was mostly quiet, other than the road noise from the highway. Oh, sure, we talked and laughed a bunch and pointed out things we saw along the way, but mostly we sat in silence, in our own thoughts and prayers.

One of the things we did to keep ourselves occupied, as a group activity, was to dissolve clouds. Just what I said. It’s something we became quite proficient at. We would pick a cloud out in the sky and all stare at it. Gradually but surely it would get smaller and less dense until it was gone. I can’t tell you how, or what was going on inside everyone’s head, because we didn’t discuss it; no one was interested in anyone else’s process; we just did it. And we picked out some big ones, too!

I was reminded of that this morning, after going through a back-and-forth exchange with a business associate with whom I am currently and actively involved on a project. It had become apparent, in our last couple of communications and correspondences, that there was tension between us during the process of getting to know each other’s style in order to bring the project to completion. We had reached a point where we needed to come to a consensus.