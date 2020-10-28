You have permission to edit this article.
Ron Colone: If I were rich ...
Ron Colone: If I were rich ...

Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

If I were rich, I’d take the day at my own pace. I wouldn’t hurry, though I’d probably still worry about something or other, because all you have to do is look around to see that money doesn’t solve all of anyone’s problems. And while I would do my best to remain in the here and now, I’m guessing I would probably be about as proficient at it as I am now.

If I were rich, I’d carve out time to stretch my muscles and stretch my joints, and I would breathe in and breathe out, and I would visualize the light rising up and then descending, expanding and then contracting, over and over again.

If I were rich, I’d write a letter to someone I love, and I would open up my channel to let my thoughts and feelings flow, to pour out as words on to a page. And when I was done doing that, I’d put it in an envelope, seal the envelope, put a stamp on it and walk it down to the Post Office. And even if there was no letter, and no Post Office, I would still, if I were rich …

… take a nice, long, leisurely walk — to stimulate my thoughts and imagination, and to vitalize my blood and body.

And if I crossed paths with friends or friendly strangers, I’d allow myself the time to talk and visit, unless I really didn’t want to. (I remember reading in one of those studies, which tries to correlate the traits and habits of centenarians, that one of the most significant factors in living to a ripe old age is having a place to walk and talk and interact with other people in a community.)

If I were rich, I’d read a good book, and I’d take as much time doing so as I felt like, instead of having to squeeze in a bit here and bit there. I’d play some music, too, or I’d listen to some, not as background, not as soundtrack, and not as noise, but as a catalyst to help my soul grow wings.

If I were rich, I’d take a ride or a drive along an uncrowded highway with beautiful scenery, and I would subtly shake my head and smile inwardly, in amazement, marveling over how much I love — the land and the heritage, and that I am alive in it, and it in me.

If I were rich, I’d drink rich coffee and precious water, good beer and fine wine.

If I were rich, I’d cook a great meal, made with fresh ingredients grown in my garden, and I would relish it with friends or family or both, and we would talk and tell stories, and laugh.

If I were rich, it would hit me, my good fortune that is, and I would be grateful.

And when I’d climb into bed and close my eyes to the day, I would be filled and fulfilled.

Today, I did all these things. Today, I am rich.

(Any questions, comments or remarks can be directed to my accountant.)

Essential Ron Colone: A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

