Ron Colone: If I were rich ...

If I were rich, I’d take the day at my own pace. I wouldn’t hurry, though I’d probably still worry about something or other, because all you have to do is look around to see that money doesn’t solve all of anyone’s problems. And while I would do my best to remain in the here and now, I’m guessing I would probably be about as proficient at it as I am now.

If I were rich, I’d carve out time to stretch my muscles and stretch my joints, and I would breathe in and breathe out, and I would visualize the light rising up and then descending, expanding and then contracting, over and over again.

If I were rich, I’d write a letter to someone I love, and I would open up my channel to let my thoughts and feelings flow, to pour out as words on to a page. And when I was done doing that, I’d put it in an envelope, seal the envelope, put a stamp on it and walk it down to the Post Office. And even if there was no letter, and no Post Office, I would still, if I were rich …

… take a nice, long, leisurely walk — to stimulate my thoughts and imagination, and to vitalize my blood and body.

And if I crossed paths with friends or friendly strangers, I’d allow myself the time to talk and visit, unless I really didn’t want to. (I remember reading in one of those studies, which tries to correlate the traits and habits of centenarians, that one of the most significant factors in living to a ripe old age is having a place to walk and talk and interact with other people in a community.)

If I were rich, I’d read a good book, and I’d take as much time doing so as I felt like, instead of having to squeeze in a bit here and bit there. I’d play some music, too, or I’d listen to some, not as background, not as soundtrack, and not as noise, but as a catalyst to help my soul grow wings.