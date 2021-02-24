Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t match up with the seasons in nature. Along those same lines, I was thinking that it might be time to reassess the calendar once again — because Cold Connie showed up a full two months before she’s supposed to.

Before we talk about Cold Connie, though, let’s look at those calendar changes.

I’m not going to get into the full history of measuring days and months and years, but suffice it to say that by the time Julius Caesar came into power, in the year 46 B.C., people throughout the Roman Empire were using a common 12-month calendar.

[As an aside here, every time I’m in Rome, I find myself wondering about the Roman Empire, and what modern day countries would be included. So, in case you’re ever wondering — the countries that are now Italy, Greece, Egypt, Syria, Israel, Libya, Malta, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Monaco, Spain, France, Belgium, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia and Armenia — were all included in what was the Roman Empire.]

The Roman calendar, at first, had 10 months with 30 or 31 days, and about 50 or 60 extra days they’d throw in at the end and call it winter. Later, they changed to 12 months, but they still had some leftover days at the end. The Julian calendar set the year at 365 days, with one extra day every fourth year to keep things in place and happening at the right time.

It went a long way in putting people on the same page, timewise, so much so that it was “thee calendar” of the Western world for 1,600 years. There was one problem, though. In the Julian calendar, an average year is 365.25 days, but in actuality, an average year is 365.242 days, a difference of almost 2 seconds per day. Over time, those seconds add up — to the point where every 128 years, you lose a whole day.