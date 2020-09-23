Ron Colone: Matters of fact and personality type

There’s a place “out in the country,” with farms and ranches and crops and animals — where the houses and fences and barns and buildings blend into the scenery to highlight the natural beauty of the hills and trees and fields and sky.

Imagine someone moving in and immediately constructing a big, bold, brightly-colored wall all around the perimeter of their large plot of land. When it’s finished, the new owner steps back to admire it, and says, “Isn’t it beautiful?” while the neighbor says, “Isn’t it ghastly?”

It happens all the time: People have differences of opinion about what looks good. We accept that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” when it comes to fashion and design, and art and music — provided we don’t think it reflects on us personally. But when it comes to politics, government, the president, or a vision for the country, forget about it.

Suddenly, it’s cut and dried, black and white, wrong and right, good, bad and ugly, with no ifs, ands or buts. Granted, that’s a generalization, but I think we sometimes forget that we don’t all have the same idea of what is good and beautiful.

In a recent study at the universities of California, Illinois and Buffalo, psychologists concluded that the goals we set for ourselves, and the views we hold pertaining to family, career, society, politics and religion are related to basic personality types and core impulses.

For example, a person who is driven by a strong sense of responsibility may think that the most important thing a parent can do is provide financially for their family, and therefore, that person works seven days a week, plus overtime, to make the money. A person with a more emotional predisposition may feel the most important thing for a parent is to be there for their kids, in person, at every school play, every baseball game, every dance recital, etc.