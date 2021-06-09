I recently saw on Facebook that a friend of mine had contracted COVID-19 and got so sick that it landed her in the hospital for over a week. Considering that throughout the course of the whole past year she carved out space for herself as an outspoken opponent of masks, social distancing, vaccines and all the other health and safety guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or mandated by the governor of her state, I found it a little hard to feel sorry for her.
Is that terrible to say?
Yesterday, she reported that the results of her latest tests were positive, or I should say negative, which is positive when it comes to medical tests, and that she was beginning to feel better. She thanked everyone for their prayers, and ended by declaring, “God is good.”
Today, another friend announced through the same social media platform that she had an interview for a job she’s hoping to get. She said that all prayers are appreciated and also proclaimed, “God is good.”
The wise guy in me said, "What, so if things work out the way you want them to, then God is good and if not, then he’s not?"
I know for sure that at least one of them doesn’t think that way. Her approach from what I’ve seen is more about aligning with and surrendering to her best self/higher power/savior (all my words, not hers) and the mystical transformation that occurs when “the grace of God” kicks in and overtakes your life.
As for the other person, I can’t say I know any more about her than I did growing up, which wasn’t much, but that’s not the point. I’m not looking to judge or chastise anyone, only to comment on and complain about this concept of God as a “magic lamp” you can rub to release the genie inside who will grant your wishes. God as a rabbit’s foot, four-leaf clover, horseshoe and other such lucky charms.
I’m not claiming to know if there is a God, and if so what He, She, It, They or Them is like, but I know I’m not interested in a God who cares about which team wins the game, or who gets the big contract, which is not to say I don’t want a God who wants me and others to be happy. But more than that, I want a God who wants to learn and who wants me to learn what it’s like to be human; a God who rejoices and revels in the uniqueness of each and every creature; a God who is wilder than the straights, straighter than the gels, cooler than James Dean and badder than all hell. I want a God I can reach out to, who can give me the strength to keep going when life is hard, clarity when I’m confused, sustenance and healing. I want a loving God, a forgiving God, an omnipresent God, and a God who really isn’t all that concerned about what I want in a God.
I do not want a God who is “good,” because to me good is just OK, as in mediocre, and who wants a mediocre God?
I also don’t want a God who’s an accountant — making sure that all the debits and credits balance out in the end.
Some of my friends will say, "Why do we have to bring God into it at all? Isn’t it enough to have all this beauty and sorrow and mystery and madness, this joy and laughter, this pain, these challenges, these relationships, these ups and downs, this feeling of connection, this sense of wonder, these fleeting glimpses, these timeless truths, this moment, this breath, this life? All of this, and more, isn’t it enough?"
To which I would probably say, "What you’re calling not-God, I’m calling God. I also would add that regardless of which words, names, phrases or descriptions we use, the truth is that it is infinitely better, greater, deeper, more elusive and more complex than 'good.'”
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19. I know because I was emceeing a music f…
In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…
Rain is God’s gift to poets. I say that not because it’s so beautiful or sweetly natural or dramatic or gentle, as the case may be; and neithe…
Call it rooting for the underdog, fighting for those who have been marginalized or discriminated against, or speaking out for the cause of jus…
When I had an office and a desk at the newspaper building, and I would go in to do work from there, unlike now when everything is sent electro…
Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate th…
I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration…
Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if…
A few years ago, it was the music stars: Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Scotty Moore, Merle Haggard, Paul Kantner an…
Four years ago, at this same time, I wrote a column — five days before the election — knowing it wouldn’t come out until two days after the el…
I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…
My gal said, "I liked it better when we didn’t know peoples’ politics." She was referring to the ways in which some people make it known on so…
Occasionally I like to scan through a list of odds-and-ends trivia that appears on a website I sometimes visit. I was doing so today, when I c…
I was in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people a…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…