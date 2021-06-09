I recently saw on Facebook that a friend of mine had contracted COVID-19 and got so sick that it landed her in the hospital for over a week. Considering that throughout the course of the whole past year she carved out space for herself as an outspoken opponent of masks, social distancing, vaccines and all the other health and safety guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or mandated by the governor of her state, I found it a little hard to feel sorry for her.

Is that terrible to say?

Yesterday, she reported that the results of her latest tests were positive, or I should say negative, which is positive when it comes to medical tests, and that she was beginning to feel better. She thanked everyone for their prayers, and ended by declaring, “God is good.”

Today, another friend announced through the same social media platform that she had an interview for a job she’s hoping to get. She said that all prayers are appreciated and also proclaimed, “God is good.”

The wise guy in me said, "What, so if things work out the way you want them to, then God is good and if not, then he’s not?"

I know for sure that at least one of them doesn’t think that way. Her approach from what I’ve seen is more about aligning with and surrendering to her best self/higher power/savior (all my words, not hers) and the mystical transformation that occurs when “the grace of God” kicks in and overtakes your life.

As for the other person, I can’t say I know any more about her than I did growing up, which wasn’t much, but that’s not the point. I’m not looking to judge or chastise anyone, only to comment on and complain about this concept of God as a “magic lamp” you can rub to release the genie inside who will grant your wishes. God as a rabbit’s foot, four-leaf clover, horseshoe and other such lucky charms.

I’m not claiming to know if there is a God, and if so what He, She, It, They or Them is like, but I know I’m not interested in a God who cares about which team wins the game, or who gets the big contract, which is not to say I don’t want a God who wants me and others to be happy. But more than that, I want a God who wants to learn and who wants me to learn what it’s like to be human; a God who rejoices and revels in the uniqueness of each and every creature; a God who is wilder than the straights, straighter than the gels, cooler than James Dean and badder than all hell. I want a God I can reach out to, who can give me the strength to keep going when life is hard, clarity when I’m confused, sustenance and healing. I want a loving God, a forgiving God, an omnipresent God, and a God who really isn’t all that concerned about what I want in a God.

I do not want a God who is “good,” because to me good is just OK, as in mediocre, and who wants a mediocre God?

I also don’t want a God who’s an accountant — making sure that all the debits and credits balance out in the end.

Some of my friends will say, "Why do we have to bring God into it at all? Isn’t it enough to have all this beauty and sorrow and mystery and madness, this joy and laughter, this pain, these challenges, these relationships, these ups and downs, this feeling of connection, this sense of wonder, these fleeting glimpses, these timeless truths, this moment, this breath, this life? All of this, and more, isn’t it enough?"

To which I would probably say, "What you’re calling not-God, I’m calling God. I also would add that regardless of which words, names, phrases or descriptions we use, the truth is that it is infinitely better, greater, deeper, more elusive and more complex than 'good.'”