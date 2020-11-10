Ron Colone: People are cooling off

By now, we’ve all had someone point a digital thermometer at our forehead to check our temperature before being granted access into some public space, whether it’s a bank, a doctor’s office, a restaurant or whatever.

I don’t know about you, but every time I’ve had my temperature taken by one of these devices, I’m told it’s 97.5 degrees (plus-or-minus a 1/10 of a degree.) I’ve come to accept it, even though we’ve always been told that “normal” is 98.6 degrees.

A lot of us have even taken to saying, “I run low,” meaning that “my” temperature routinely registers lower than “normal.” That’s not quite correct, though; it’s not that you or me or any of us run lower than normal, it’s that 98.6 degrees is no longer considered normal body temperature for humans.

That’s right.

Researchers have determined that the average “normal” human body temperature is now 97.5 degrees, down from the standard 98.6 degrees established in the 1840s by the German physician Carl Reinhold August Wunderlich.

Wunderlich, who reportedly used a thermometer that was a foot long and required 20 minutes to register the temperature, was instrumental during his time in changing the Western European concept of fever being a disease to it being a symptom of disease.

Though people generally still cling to 98.6 degrees as “normal,” lower body temperatures among healthy adults have been widely reported in recent years. A 2017 study of 35,000 adults in the U.K. found average body temperature to be 97.9 degrees, and a 2019 study at Stanford University involving hundreds of thousands of participants showed that normal body temperature (in Palo Alto) is 97.5 degrees.