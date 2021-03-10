Ron Colone: Predicting pandemic, applying daily rituals

This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19.

I know because I was emceeing a music festival in Arizona and I got chastised for wearing gloves and a scarf around my face.

That was just the beginning, and in the months that followed, our lives changed in so many ways.

As I was sitting here reflecting on those changes, a column came to mind that I wanted to write, about how even though we do our best to remain balanced and respond to the situation in ways that are positive and consistent with our beliefs, values and principles, still, we go through our ups and downs and our difficulties in dealing with it.

Ron Colone: Capitol Hill, and one for the record I would pick a kid and ask — when were you born, and then I would turn to the paper that was published closest to that date to show what was happening in the town at that time. My editor said, "that’s one of the reasons newspapers are important; they provide an historical record of the events that take place."

I thought I would incorporate the information I picked up earlier in the day while reading a report in, of all places, a marketing trade journal about how creating meaningful rituals in our daily lives can go a long way toward combatting loneliness. The report said that people who experience chronic loneliness often feel their lives lack meaning, and that rituals, even simple daily ones, can help create meaning.

Being a “ritual enthusiast” myself, and having a slew of my own private rituals, including daily walks out to what has become my “prayer post,” I figured I could offer all sorts of useful and amusing tips.

But even though that’s the column I wanted to write, there was another one trying to write itself, which emerged spontaneously when I typed out the question. Who could’ve imagined it, because if we are to be honest, then we have to admit that a lot of people, including leading experts in the fields of infectious disease and public health preparedness, directors of research, advisers on policy and specialists in response have long talked about it, written about it and reported on it, publicly and professionally, as part of their job. They have proclaimed, loud and clear and time and time again, that we as a nation are not ready for a pandemic, and that time is running out to come up with a plan.