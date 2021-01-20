Ron Colone: Reality as the basis of a new agreement

One of the most distressing elements of our current political and cultural divide is the realization that we have this huge disagreement in our country, split pretty much evenly among the population, over what is “true.”

It’s no great revelation to state that there is a giant rift, represented by our views on taxation, immigration, education, regulations, vaccinations, race relations, gender identification, climate change, gun rights, marriage rights, affirmative action, political correctness, the police, the protests and probably most glaringly — the way we regard the 45th president of the United States.

While our own views may have been reasonably arrived at, many of us contend that the other guy’s views are quite obviously shaped by how and where and from whom they get their information.

Maybe that’s why, when I was skimming through the pages of the weekend book review, I was drawn by the title of the latest offering from Nobel Prize-winning physicist Frank Wilczek. It’s called “Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality.” I thought — if there’s a key, let alone 10 of them, that can bring us to some reality we can all agree on, then maybe that’s where we can, perhaps, begin to come to a new agreement.

Ron Colone: Here’s to nicknames I’ve always loved nicknames. When I was growing up, everyone in my group of friends had a nickname; Spiff, Speen, Spoon, Sparky, Gill, Gabe, Guns, Goober, Shrod, Sheepdog, Habes. And Decky, Bean, Bag and Bubba, to name but a few.

It’s tricky though, this dream of coming together as a nation. I see and hear people from both sides of the political divide appealing for unity and healing but, also, complaining about it and objecting to it, saying, "Where were they when it was their turn to unite and heal?" You can understand that kind of thinking, even if you can’t understand how they could possibly be so gullible and brainwashed as to think that way.