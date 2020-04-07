Ron Colone: Reports of conspiracy in the supermarket

As I was contemplating whether or not to bring up people like Ellis Marsalis Jr., Wynton and Branford’s dad, or James T. Goodwin, the neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins, or William Helmreich, the scholar who wrote a book about every block in New York City, or Joe Diffie the country singer, or Li Wenliang, the first doctor to warn of a SARS-like virus spreading in Wuhan, China, all of whom reportedly died of coronavirus, the doubting woman said, “A million people a year die from flu. Who’s to say this isn’t the flu?”

Fact check: Since 1976, an average of 32,000 people a year die in the United States from flu, and worldwide it’s estimated between 290,000-645,000. Still, an awful lot.

Maybe someone else would’ve let this incident go, and passed it off as two people with different points of view, but when I got home, it nagged at me.

I mentioned I had an earlier encounter along these same lines. That one involved two women who accused me in public of perpetuating fear because I was wearing gloves. Perhaps because I knew them and was familiar with their brand of politics, I felt the attack was just them being defensive against anything that might reflect badly on President Trump. This latest one felt bigger and more dangerous than that.