Ron Colone: Sleep as an active part of your life

During this time known as “the lockdown,” we’ve all been having to find new ways to entertain ourselves and each other, and to pass the time and converse with our roommates and housemates and the ones with whom we are sheltered.

At our place, we’ve been playing a lot of variations of trivia and word games. A question that came up the other night during one of our sessions was, if you could relive any moment from your life, what would it be?

It seems the type of question that would evoke recollections of adventure, travel or triumph, but in that moment the episode from among all the billions of moments of my life that came hurling through time and space to grab hold of my yearning and direct my response was that I wanted to relive a specific time when I was sleeping.

Granted, it was a romantic and restful sleep during a daytime date, the second date I ever had with the woman I’ve spent the last 30 years with. I was showing her one of my power spots, a cliff along the coast, and then afterward we strolled out on to the beach, lay back into the warm sands, and with my arm around her we descended into a deep, peaceful sleep. I find it funny now that the episode I would point to as one of the great moments of my life would be a time when I was asleep.