Ron Colone: Taken by the power of music

Sometimes, you get reminded — in a big way — of something you already knew. It happened, for me, a few days ago, when my sister sent me birthday wishes via social media, and she linked it to a song my family used to play and that she used to sing to me from the time I was an infant and all through my toddler and early childhood years.

The song is “Mr. Blue,” by The Fleetwoods.

It came out the year I was born and immediately shot to the top of the charts. Like the others who saw my sister’s post, I clicked on the song to listen, and by the time I got to the first chorus, I was crying my eyes out. I kid you not, tears were streaming down my cheeks. That’s when I was reminded of the thing I already knew, which is the powerful effect music can have on our emotions.

With pockets of water gathering in and spilling out the sides of my eye sockets, my gal looked at me with a quizzical expression, and asked, “What is it … what’s it reminding you of?”

I could barely talk, I was so choked up, but I managed to summons sound and spit out the words, “My whole life!”

I think at first, she took it wrong, as if I was saying I’m mister blue, as in unhappy, but what I meant is that the song has been with me for my entire time on this earth.

That’s what I was thinking about — my entire time on this earth — and I saw the assemblage of energy and experiences that is “me” like it was a swarm of bees, moving as a unit, dipping and darting and rolling and buzzing along but within a distinct and definite boundary and shape.