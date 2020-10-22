Ron Colone: The immortality of rockers and baseball players of yesterday

A few years ago, it was the music stars: Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Scotty Moore, Merle Haggard, Paul Kantner and Leon Russell. They all died within a matter of months.
Sure, there were others, as there always are, every year, but that particular year really stood out; those were the ones that hit home for me, and so many other baby boomers. Occurring as they did in such a short period of time, it was as if it signaled the beginning of the end — of an era — when music could save your soul. Or maybe it was just a farewell to the exhilaration of youth and a reminder of our mortality.
Some will say the death knell sounded long before that — when huge production dance numbers overtook the concert stage, and computers replaced guitars as the most popular instrument, and melody was crushed by rhythm, and everything emanating from Music Row sounded the same.
I once had the honor of interviewing the man they called 'The Genius,' Ray Charles, and he said that true genius to him was characterized by uniqueness of style — artists you could recognize and identify within the first few notes. As examples, he listed Willie Nelson and Duke Ellington.
These days, I can hardly tell the difference between anything I hear on pop or so-called country music radio.
Be that as it may, where 2016 was the year of the rockers, or (taking into account Merle) the music stars, this year is the year of the baseball Hall of Famers. Many of the biggest baseball stars of my youth, starting with Al Kaline, have died these past few months.
Kaline was, and still carries with him, the moniker “Mr. Tiger,” that identifies him as the greatest player (other than, maybe, Ty Cobb) and the most beloved baseball hero of my hometown team.
Kaline came into the league straight out of high school in 1953; never played a day in the minors. He’s the youngest guy ever to win a batting title, and he made the All Star team 18 out of his 22 seasons. Despite sitting out two months with a broken arm, he had the game-winning hit in Game 5 of the 1968 World Series to bring the Tigers back from a 3-1 deficit and propel them to their first World Series title since 1945.
Given my age at the time, it is and always shall be the most important and everlasting World Series of my lifetime.
That year, they beat the Cardinals, who were led by their pitching ace, Bob Gibson, who set a record with 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the series, and left fielder Lou Brock, the fastest, most exciting guy on either team. The biggest play of the series saw Brock get thrown out at home plate trying to score from second on a single.
The following year, the unlikely New York Mets won the World Series. The star of that team was the great Tom Seaver. In my book, Seaver and Gibson rank among the top five pitchers of all time.
Only a few baseball teams have ever touched my heart and ignited my imagination to the extent of my hometown Tigers. But two of them met in the 1972 World Series: the Vida Blue-Reggie Jackson Oakland A’s and the “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds, led by Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Joe Morgan, who, like me, was a left-handed hitting middle infielder.
All these guys — Kaline, Brock, Gibson, Seaver, Joe Morgan and the great Whitey Ford — were all first-ballot Hall of Famers, and all of them have died in the last few months.
Like 2016, when we lost all those music guys, it makes me pine for another time, when pitchers pitched complete games and striking out was an embarrassment; a time when emotion, instinct and experience eclipsed statistical analysis.
Whether it’s music, sports, pop culture or even politics, it’s the things we love about yesterday that accentuate the things we don’t love about today, and remind us what we yearn to preserve for tomorrow.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
