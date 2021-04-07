Ron Colone: The journey begins ... on Opening Day

I write this while observing and celebrating a major holiday. No, not Passover, that was four days ago, and not Easter either. I’m talking about Opening Day, which for some people is a religious holiday as well as an American one.

Baseball fans have greeted it with glad and grateful hearts for the last 120 years. For some, it’s the official start of the season, that is spring turning into summer and ending in the Fall Classic. It’s sentimental, nostalgic and reminiscent of simpler times.

No longer the diehard fan I was a decade ago when my hometown team was one of the best in baseball nine years in a row, I was only vaguely aware that Opening Day was upon us. But once I saw that the game was starting, I tuned in right away, online, to follow along with how they were faring.

In the first inning, one of the greatest players in the long and illustrious history of the team, who has been severely hampered by injuries the past few years and seems relatively healthy coming into this season, stepped up to the plate with a man on base in the midst of a blizzard.

Ron Colone: How to dissolve clouds of illusion We would pick a cloud out in the sky, and all stare at it, and gradually but surely, it would get smaller and less dense, until it was...

Oh, and did I mention he hails from the tropical climes of Venezuela?

Now in the twilight of his career, this former league MVP and Triple Crown winner (of which there are only 14 in the entire history of baseball), this slugger who enters the season just 13 homers shy of 500 (a plateau that only 27 others have reached), this great hitter who needs 140 hits to get to the esteemed number of 3,000 — regarded as a benchmark of the uppermost echelon of hitters — stood in the box in the freezing cold.