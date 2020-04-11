Ron Colone: The passing of Nadine Colone

It was the biggest and brightest moon of the year the day she died. They called it the Super Pink Moon, “Super” because of how big it was to our eyes and pink because of the color of the flowers that scatter the hillsides in spring.
Some call it the Easter Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox, which places the following Sunday, always, as Easter, the most important day in the Christian calendar because it represents the fulfillment of a faith in something that transcends the flesh and the suffering.
I call it eternal consciousness and everlasting love.
But before resurrection there is death, and in her case, as with so many others consumed by the coronavirus of 2020, it happened so fast. One week from happy, healthy and safe to your mother has passed, literally 10 minutes from a nurse telling us “she’s stable and her vital signs are good” to a doctor telling us “she isn’t going to live,” based solely on numbers that indicated her blood-oxygen level and the condition of her kidneys.
It all happened by phone because families were not allowed in the hospital, which is why three of us decided not to get on a plane or drive thousands of miles to be there when they wouldn’t let us in anyway.
The fourth among us, the oldest son, lived nearby. Three nights before she passed, they called him and said come say your last goodbye, for she won’t make it through the night. He rushed to the hospital, where they wrapped him in gowns and gloves and a mask, and brought him to the floor where the wails of those suffering from the virus spilled out of doorways and echoed down hallways. He sat with her for hours before they told him it was time to go.
Come morning, she was still alive, and as the day progressed, she seemed to stabilize. We all spoke with her that day, though she was mostly incoherent and hard to understand due to the various drugs they had her on.
Throughout the week, the four siblings spoke on conference calls, several times a day, to assess the information given to us by nurses. They were our lifeline to her, the heroes, communicators, comforters and counselors. There was no doctor present or to consult with who had any prior contact with her, until one called asking for permission to begin the comfort protocol.
That night, as I was sleeping, our dog let out a single bark, which woke me. I immediately thought of her; I felt her, and also sensed her mother, my grandmother, who died many years earlier. Moments later, my brother texted to say she had transitioned.
I loved that he used that word.
I called him from the living room, and as we talked, and cried, I was struck by the moon, and I knew I would use it to mark the moment.
I sat up the rest of the night, meditating, praying and jotting down thoughts, such as “distance and time are earthly concepts.”
The next day, we all spoke many more times on group calls, trying to wrap our hearts and minds around her life and her death, and trying also to reach a consensus on her legal name and the year of her birth, for these things were uncertain. She was born in a mountain village in Italy, and there is discrepancy in the paperwork.
The outpouring of love and support has been astounding, a testament, we believe, to the great love she gave to us and to all who knew her.
My brother said with all these people dying, there’s probably a line waiting to get into Heaven, and if so, you know she’s talking to everyone in line and has already made friends.
Everyone who has died in this crisis has a story. This is the story, not of the life but of the death of Donata “Nadine” Colone, Sept. 18, 1926, to April 7, 2020.
