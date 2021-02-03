Ron Colone: The positive effect of negative ions

Rain is God’s gift to poets. I say that not because it’s so beautiful or sweetly natural or dramatic or gentle, as the case may be; and neither because of its rhythmic tappings or its dancing dots, its swirling currents or its angled streams, but because of the negative ions that fill the atmosphere and fuel our creative juices.

Negative ions are produced when air molecules break apart from moving water, as happens with flowing streams, crashing waves, hidden waterfalls, public fountains and thundershowers.

Contrary to the name, they can have a very positive effect on some people. According to a WebMD article, entitled negative ions create positive vibes, “for a whopping 1 in 3 of us who are sensitive to their effects, negative ions can make us feel like we are walking on air.”

Not everyone feels that way, like my gal, for instance. There are few things that bring her down as fast as a cloudy day. Then again, as a horse trainer she works outside, so when it rains, it keeps her from doing what she loves. But jobs aside, some of us crave the emotional space the rain puts us in.

I wonder if it’s a genetic predilection, like whether or not you like the taste of black licorice, which is an inherited trait, dependent on the presence of a particular gene.

I had heard that rolling your tongue is an inherited trait, but I’ve come to believe that is yet another myth passed off and perpetuated as truth. The internet is full of them. This one stems from conclusions put forth by a geneticist in 1940.