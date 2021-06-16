Over the course of the last 20 to 25 years, the No. 1 issue for me when it’s time to vote has been the environment. And in all that time I’ve never felt that our policymakers, on either side of the aisle, have made it enough of a priority.

But last week, we got some action.

As a direct result of Biden revoking their land lease, the developers of the Keystone Pipeline announced that they’re pulling the plug on the project and closing the whole thing down. To me, this is good news and a great day for the environment.

Of course, I know not everyone would agree.

People who care more about saving a few cents at the gas pump than they do saving the Earth are not happy about it. Nor are the ones who think this will make us more dependent on the oil-producing countries in the Middle East, or the ones who are upset over the loss of thousands of good-paying union jobs.

Me, I will gladly pay a few extra cents if it means cleaner air, water and soil. Besides, I’m not convinced it would be more expensive.

I think if we would just take the leap and embrace the technological shift, we would find ourselves on our way to enjoying less expensive, more abundant energy. I think if we move away from petroleum and develop sustainable sources of energy, we would gain greater independence, not only from OPEC but from anyone who would seek to dominate and control “the market” as it is a lot harder to constrain or own the wind and the sun, or deny access to hydrogen, which is the most abundant element in the universe.

As far as the jobs go, I look at it not as a matter of losing jobs but, rather, changing jobs.

I mean, as long as they’re getting paid, would the workers in the trenches really object that strongly to installing a windmill or solar panel versus working on an oil rig or in a coal mine? It’s hard for me to believe that their loyalty and passion is to coal and oil and not to their paycheck and what it affords them.

For the past 100 years, industry and government have conspired to protect certain predominant technologies. Why not continue to do so, but on behalf of jobs and technologies that do not pose personal and planetary health hazards?

The standard argument has always been that it’s not cost-effective, but do they really think we’re so unenlightened as to not understand economies of scale? I would guess that most, if not all of us, have witnessed in our own lines of work how when we increase the level of production, or the number of units we order, the cost per unit goes down.

So, the key to making clean energy more affordable is to produce more of it, not less.

The prolonged opposition to and the slow adoption of sustainable energy on a large scale illustrates what we already know: that people are afraid of, or at least highly resistant to, change. But like the owner at the restaurant down the block said to me the other day, "If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s how to pivot and do things a little differently."

The tell-tale signs are there in Washington and on Wall Street: Nonrenewable energy is on its way out and clean energy is on the rise.

The only thing getting in the way are the false threats and worn-out objections of people who are either too uncomfortable with the uncertainty of change and (as a result of inertia) oppose or resist any efforts that might disrupt the status quo, or those who directly or indirectly benefit monetarily from our dependence on the oil paradigm, regardless of whatever harm it may cause to the environment and, by extension, to humans.