Over the course of the last 20 to 25 years, the No. 1 issue for me when it’s time to vote has been the environment. And in all that time I’ve never felt that our policymakers, on either side of the aisle, have made it enough of a priority.
But last week, we got some action.
As a direct result of Biden revoking their land lease, the developers of the Keystone Pipeline announced that they’re pulling the plug on the project and closing the whole thing down. To me, this is good news and a great day for the environment.
Of course, I know not everyone would agree.
People who care more about saving a few cents at the gas pump than they do saving the Earth are not happy about it. Nor are the ones who think this will make us more dependent on the oil-producing countries in the Middle East, or the ones who are upset over the loss of thousands of good-paying union jobs.
Dreams can be pretty weird sometimes, but according to neuroscientists at Tufts University, that’s precisely why we have them; to make our lives a little weirder!
Me, I will gladly pay a few extra cents if it means cleaner air, water and soil. Besides, I’m not convinced it would be more expensive.
I think if we would just take the leap and embrace the technological shift, we would find ourselves on our way to enjoying less expensive, more abundant energy. I think if we move away from petroleum and develop sustainable sources of energy, we would gain greater independence, not only from OPEC but from anyone who would seek to dominate and control “the market” as it is a lot harder to constrain or own the wind and the sun, or deny access to hydrogen, which is the most abundant element in the universe.
As far as the jobs go, I look at it not as a matter of losing jobs but, rather, changing jobs.
I mean, as long as they’re getting paid, would the workers in the trenches really object that strongly to installing a windmill or solar panel versus working on an oil rig or in a coal mine? It’s hard for me to believe that their loyalty and passion is to coal and oil and not to their paycheck and what it affords them.
Strange that no one had ever done it before, and then within a few months three people accomplish the feat. It was as if permission had been granted; the barrier having been broken removed the limitation.
For the past 100 years, industry and government have conspired to protect certain predominant technologies. Why not continue to do so, but on behalf of jobs and technologies that do not pose personal and planetary health hazards?
The standard argument has always been that it’s not cost-effective, but do they really think we’re so unenlightened as to not understand economies of scale? I would guess that most, if not all of us, have witnessed in our own lines of work how when we increase the level of production, or the number of units we order, the cost per unit goes down.
So, the key to making clean energy more affordable is to produce more of it, not less.
Be that as it may, lately, the term “Mt. Rushmore” has moved beyond the presidency and instead has come to refer to the lists we create of “the greatest luminaries” in any particular field...
The prolonged opposition to and the slow adoption of sustainable energy on a large scale illustrates what we already know: that people are afraid of, or at least highly resistant to, change. But like the owner at the restaurant down the block said to me the other day, "If there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s how to pivot and do things a little differently."
The tell-tale signs are there in Washington and on Wall Street: Nonrenewable energy is on its way out and clean energy is on the rise.
The only thing getting in the way are the false threats and worn-out objections of people who are either too uncomfortable with the uncertainty of change and (as a result of inertia) oppose or resist any efforts that might disrupt the status quo, or those who directly or indirectly benefit monetarily from our dependence on the oil paradigm, regardless of whatever harm it may cause to the environment and, by extension, to humans.
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
This past week marked one year since everything started shutting down on a mass scale due to COVID-19. I know because I was emceeing a music f…
In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…
Rain is God’s gift to poets. I say that not because it’s so beautiful or sweetly natural or dramatic or gentle, as the case may be; and neithe…
Call it rooting for the underdog, fighting for those who have been marginalized or discriminated against, or speaking out for the cause of jus…
When I had an office and a desk at the newspaper building, and I would go in to do work from there, unlike now when everything is sent electro…
Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate th…
I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration…
Sometimes when you eliminate the distractions and the trimmings, you can get down to the real meat and potatoes, or maybe just the potatoes if…
A few years ago, it was the music stars: Bowie, Prince, Glenn Frey, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Scotty Moore, Merle Haggard, Paul Kantner an…
Four years ago, at this same time, I wrote a column — five days before the election — knowing it wouldn’t come out until two days after the el…
I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…
My gal said, "I liked it better when we didn’t know peoples’ politics." She was referring to the ways in which some people make it known on so…
Occasionally I like to scan through a list of odds-and-ends trivia that appears on a website I sometimes visit. I was doing so today, when I c…
I was in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people a…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…