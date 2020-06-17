Ron Colone: The year our world changed

I always considered 1945 the year the world changed, because that’s when we dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, instantly killing 80,000 people, and then tens of thousands more in the aftermath.
Never before had anyone possessed the capability to wipe out an entire population like that in the blink of an eye. It was a total departure from all that had come before. Up to that point, warfare and weaponry had evolved in a fairly linear manner, but “the bomb” represented an exponential leap.
After a second such bomb was dropped on another city three days later, again killing tens of thousands of people and destroying everything in its wake, the Japanese emperor offered an unconditional surrender, thus ending World War II, and leaving us all to move forward with the knowledge that we had reached a point where we could easily destroy each other and the world on a mass scale with the push of a button.
Faced with that grim reality, the visionaries among us, lovers of peace and humanity, hoped the nations of the world would turn their attention to figuring out how to survive and get along, but instead we continued to find new and cling to old ways of sowing death, disease, destruction and division in the guise of progress, convenience, economics and religion.
While we have seen plenty of other monumental changes since that atomic explosion, including but not limited to rock and roll, the Moon landing, internet, cell phones, cloning animals, rap music, 9/11, and the legalization of gay marriage, we have never seen such large-scale changes to our daily living as we have in 2020, making it truly the year the world changed.
It was a huge deal when they cancelled sporting events, but then they closed businesses and restaurants, schools and churches, malls and parks, holidays and prohibited us from visiting loved ones in hospitals and senior centers.
Everyone started wearing masks in public, except for those who didn’t, don’t and won’t, which marked another big change — public health as a political issue. I condone and support all of the measures and responses to the pandemic. I mention them only to point out that none such measures were enacted or adopted during any of our wars or riots or other times of change and upheaval.
I wonder about the emotional ones, though, if perhaps they aren’t liable to disappear once we stop blaming others.
In the middle of all this uncertainty and skepticism, a powder keg blows and we start taking on the issues of police brutality and systemic racism, which are as old and deeply embedded in this nation as the red, white and blue. It would be foolish to suggest that race relations and the problems associated with prejudice and discrimination haven’t improved over the decades, but no less foolish than to deny that some people still get the short end of the stick in life strictly because of the color of their skin.
We knew it in the 1860s, we knew it in the 1960s, and we know it still in the 21st century, so after all this time, what hope could there be that it might change other than in the slow, slight manner it has up to this point? Then again, we’re talking about the year the world changed, so who knows what’s possible?
How come we can find a way to do it when people are sick and the economy is sucking wind, but we can’t manage to do it as standard practice to help people live healthier, happier, more creative and fulfilling lives?
The only reason it wouldn’t change is because there are still a lot of people who resist change and don’t want it to change, because they’re afraid of the uncertainty and where it might leave them, afraid of chaos, even though the fundamental laws of physics tell us that everything is always tending toward a state of greater disorder.
At least, that was the old way of looking at it. The newer, more enlightened version is that the spontaneous production of order from disorder is the expected consequence of our basic laws.
Imagine that, a spontaneous production of equality, justice and well-being? That is the challenge and the opportunity upon us all in this year the world changed.
