I’m the first to admit that I likely will never be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Neat and Organized People (if there was such a thing.)

The stumbling block for me has always been that saying, “A place for everything and everything in its place.” The problem is, I don’t have a place for everything, so despite my best efforts to be diligent and put things away, I end up becoming paralyzed staring into the bins, boxes and baskets that are supposed to help keep me tidy.

That is, until this past weekend, when I spent two days going at it, from morning until night, and at the end, I found myself staring at three empty plastic bins, two empty cardboard boxes and two empty wicker baskets.

Surveying the thinned-out shelves and the cleaned-off desktop, I felt like I had lost 10 pounds. I now have a new mantra, which I think might work better for me going forward. It’s this: “Can you reduce three containers of stuff down to two?” (Or four down to three or two down to one; whatever the numbers are that work for you.)

I know some people will say, "If you have that many storage boxes, your problem is not with organizing, it’s that you have too much stuff"' And again, I wouldn’t argue, but the question is how to get rid of stuff, and I think the incremental approach of three into two, two into one is going to prove quite helpful.

I share it, not because I think I’m some kind of expert, or because I think it’s a novel or radical approach, but because it helped me clean up my room, and if it can help me, maybe it can help you, too.

And while we’re at it, how many of you have been told you have bursitis in your shoulder? I have, and when I was diagnosed, I immediately pictured a baseball coach I had from 50 years ago. He was the pitching coach, but he could hardly even raise his arm up far enough to throw the ball. He attributed it to bursitis, a word that, to me, like that coach and that vision of baseball, seems like it’s from another era.

The pain, however, is not outdated; it’s real and present, or at least it was until I came up with a little trick. When I’m in the shower, I put the soap in my hands and, using both hands, I try to wash every single spot on my back.

Starting with my right hand, I reach back from the top over my shoulder, up and down my neck and across my shoulder blades, from left to right and as far down as I can go. Then, I hook around with the same hand, under my armpit, up and down my side, across the bottom of my back, and up toward the center, as far as I can go. Next, I reach across the front of my body, across my chest and belly, to rub up and down the opposite side. Then I do it with the other hand.

Try it — you probably won’t be able to reach every spot. For me, the unreachable area is a thin strip in the center of my back, a few inches wide and long, as far as I can tell. It used to be a little longer and a little wider, but the more I keep trying, the further in I get, and the further I get, the less pain I experience in my shoulder.

Oh, sure, I’ve made a few other adjustments aimed at lessening the pain: I eat less red meat, fewer desserts and drink less alcohol, but as much as any of those, I feel like this back-washing technique is doing the trick.

I know some people are suspect of anecdotal evidence, as well we should be, especially when the claimants don’t fully understand cause-and-effect relationships or the requirements of correlation.

That said, haven’t some of our most important scientific discoveries (gravity and antibiotics come to mind) come from people sharing personal anecdotes?