Ron Colone: Toward a vision of what life could be

On the flip side, the ones I really feel bad for are restaurants, bars and cafes, and all the people we know who work in the places where we socialize and connect.

I suppose I should feel bad for anyone whose work and pay have been diminished by government-imposed restrictions, but I think about the guy who hates his job and hates his boss, and who for years has complained about the toll it takes on his physical and emotional health, who now screams get me back to work or I’m gonna go nuts or broke, and I think here we go on this mad rush back to how things were rather than moving toward a different vision of how things could be.

I’m not blaming or belittling that worker. I know we all have to do what we can to pay the bills and take care of ourselves and our loved ones, and that some people have more opportunities and advantages than others. It’s “the system” I’m railing against, that would elevate market considerations above human welfare.

+6 Loosened restrictions, holiday weekend to test California George Cruz relaxed at an outdoor beach restaurant as a waitress wearing a face covering rushed by, carrying a tray with a Pina Colada in a pineapple-shaped cup. An employee in a face covering stood nearby with cleaning supplies in his gloved hand, ready to sanitize any empty tables.