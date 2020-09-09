Ron Colone: Turning mountains into molehills

A wise man once told me that, like the planets in space and the seasons in nature, we move in circles. We keep coming back around, revisiting the same issues, learning the same life lessons over and over again.

Sure, there are some things you learn once and that’s it — like riding a bike or other such motor skills that get encoded in the brain and engraved forever.

There’s also a kind of learning that comes and that stays with us as a result of intense repetition and memorization.

I had a seventh-grade science teacher who insisted we learn and recite his specific definition of the word “science,” including all of the punctuation.

I’m sure he’s smiling in his grave knowing that 50 years later his students still remember “Science is the knowledge (comma) or the pursuit of knowledge (comma) of things (comma) as they are (comma) and why they act as they do (period).” When it comes to life lessons, though, it’s a different story.

One such lesson that I have had to relearn many times over, and which I thought I had a handle on until it reared its head again earlier this week, involves the relationship between mountains and molehills.

The old saying "making a mountain out of a molehill" means that we have a tendency to blow things out of proportion.

In my case, it can lead to paralysis. Things can wind up looking so big and beyond my control, that I can’t see how I’m possibly going to get it done in the time I have. I get temporarily overwhelmed. I retreat and I wait until I “see” a way forward, and in that time of inaction I turn my problem over — to the heart of my heart and my higher power.